How To Watch Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Online And Stream New Episodes Where You Are

Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Synopsis

One of America's most beloved comedies of recent years returns in August for a third run, with unlikely trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez reunited for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. And if you thought that was a formidable dream team, you're really going to want to see this year's guest stars. We'll play our part in this guide, with all the information you need to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

To have two murders to solve could be seen as unfortunate, but to have three... well that's a recipe for comedy gold. This time the fiendish deed moves from the confines of the titular building and into the theater, with the star of Oliver's new play dying on stage on opening night. And it will come as no surprise that the true crime podcasters are soon embroiled at the heart of the investigation.

While it's undoubtedly the chemistry of Only Murders' three leads that has paved the way to its fandom – not to mention its multitudes of award wins and nominations – the first two seasons also served up some memorable guest stars. Well, Season 3 certainly won't disappoint on that front, with queen of the screen Meryl Streep playing one of the main suspects in the murder and likely to bring in legions of brand new viewers.

With Paul Rudd also in the cast, Season 3 is all set to serve up another 10 episodes of unmissable amateur sleuthing. Luckily, watching is easy and we explain in this guide exactly how to stream Only Murders in the Building Season 3 in your corner of the globe.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building is widely regarded as one of Hulu's very best Originals, and the third season drops with the first two episodes on Tuesday, August 8.

Thereafter, the ten-episode run will land weekly, culminating in the season finale on October 3.

Hulu plans start from only $7.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $14.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $68.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+ if you pay just a $1 more.

And if you've not yet watched the first two seasons of Only Murders, all 20 episodes are waiting on Hulu to be seen right now.

Watch Only Murders in the Building online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu – or even if you're just obsessed with watching Only Murders in the Building – but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle may be for you. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Hulu starts at $7.99, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. So that means everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and so much more. Throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $12.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $19.99 a month.

Watch Only Murders in the Building online in the UK

(Image credit: Disney+)

As Hulu is part of the Disney stable, you'll need a subscription to Disney Plus to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

Episodes will appear every Tuesday, with the first two available on Tuesday, August 8.

There are no bundles or other complicated Disney Plus price options in the UK. You either need to choose to go monthly for £7.99 a month, or get the best possible value by signing up for a whole 12 months for £79.90.

Watch Only Murders in the Building online in Canada

Comedy fans in Canada can watch Only Murders in the Building on Disney Plus. The first two episodes will appear there on Tuesday, August 8. After that, they land weekly on Tuesdays.

Not yet a subscriber? You can get Disney Plus for $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually. And don't forget that opens up tons more content - our guide to the best Disney+ original shows is only the beginning...

Watch Only Murders in the Building in Australia

Much like the UK and Canada, a Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Only Murders in the Building.

You've probably guessed by now that episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with the first two hitting the platform on Tuesday, August 8.

Go monthly for $11.99 or get a great saving - effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for $119.99.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer

What is the release date of Only Murders in the Building Season 3? Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Tuesday, August 8. Unlike some other Hulu Originals, Only Murders in the Building will be drip-fed on a weekly basis and end on October 3.