Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Can’t Stop Adding A+ Comedians After Eugene Levy And Molly Shannon

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is coming, and Hulu is going all out for its hit comedy, it seems. Following the surprising Season 3 finale that saw the death of Jane Lynch’s Sazz, the series is leaving moving the mystery from New York for the first time and shifting it to Los Angeles. Once again, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be at the forefront as the crime-solving trio Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively. And the cast for Only Murders Season 4 is still growing, as another A+ comedian is joining after Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon were cast.

You know you have a massive show on your hands when you can get SNL vet Molly Shannon to reunite with Eugene Levy alongside some comedy legends. But, now, Variety is reporting that Kumail Nanjiani is the latest star tapped for the Hulu series. Details surrounding his role are unknown, but it seems he'll be joining in a recurring capacity. Interestingly though, a source tells the outlet that his character will be important to the season’s investigation. Whether that means he will play a cop or someone close to Sazz is unclear, but I'm surely eager to find out.

This roster is becoming downright stacked with comedic talent, and you love to see it. The show definitely knows how to bring the laughs, and it's smart to bring in more seasoned performers to amp up the humor. As is the case with the other two previously reported comics, I'm excited to see how Kumail Nanjiani meshes with the cast.

Aside from the comedians, also joining Season 4 is Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, who also makes for a nice addition. Additionally, Meryl Streep is reprising her recurring role of Loretta, an aspiring actress and Oliver’s love interest. Since the end of Season 3 saw her take a role out in Los Angeles, it makes sense that she would be present when the action moves to Tinsel Town. Fans can also expect Jane Lynch to reprise her role of Sazz for flashbacks, which will chronicle her final days leading up to her murder at the Arconia.

Only Murders has always been top-notch when it comes to finding talent. Other stars who have graced the Arconia include Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Sting, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, Mark Consuelos, Matthew Broderick, Mel Brooks and many, many more. With that, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kumail Nanjiani isn’t the last cast member to be announced for the upcoming season.

News of his hiring comes shortly after filming for Season 4 finally kicked off. Selena Gomez and Steve Martin celebrated the new season by sharing some photos to Instagram and, honestly, it feels so great seeing the trio back together again after what felt like forever. Hopefully, more BTS photos will be shared as production continues.

We'll have to wait and see what other info on Only Murders in the Building Season 4 reaches the light of day amid filming. But, for now, I just take pleasure in the fact that Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon will all be gracing the show with their presence when it returns. The new episodes could possibly debut later this year as part of the 2024 TV schedule. In the meantime, Hulu subscribers might want to be patient and rewatch the first three seasons for the time being.