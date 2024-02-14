Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Is Finally Taking Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez Out Of New York, And I Welcome This So Much

Only Murders in the Building, one of the best Hulu TV shows, was a strictly New York affair during its first three seasons, and for good reason. Each of the central murder victims died within the Arconia, the building where Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora lived, and Season 3 doubled down on the Big Apple-ness by throwing a Broadway production into the mix. Well, word’s come in that in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will finally travel to another state, and I’m so glad to hear this.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich revealed this tidbit of information in an interview with Deadline, as he’d previously said he’d read the first four-five Season 4 scripts. Here’s what he said when the outlet asked if he could talk more about his reaction to them:

Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about.

It was also clarified in the Deadline report that Charles, Oliver and Mabel will go to Los Angeles at the beginning of Season 4, then come back to the Arconia. Considering that Only Murders in the Building Season 3 ended with Jane Lynch’s Sazz, Charles’ longtime stunt double, being shot and killed in the actor’s apartment at the Arconia, it wouldn’t make sense to uproot the show to the City of Angels. Nevertheless, I’m excited that our protagonists will visit the West Coast, as this trip makes sense for several narrative reasons.

For one thing, if Sazz was living in Hollywood, then it stands to reason Charles, Oliver and Mabel would not only fly out there for her funeral, but also potentially try to uncover any clues about who gunned her down back in New York. But let’s also not forget that in Season 3’s final episode, Jesse Williams’ Tobert informed Mabel that he was heading to LA to for a job opportunity and invited her to join him, but she decided to stay in New York. Meryl Streep’s Loretta learned from her Jeremy Shamos’ Dickie, her son, that she’d gotten numerous job offers in LA, including for a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.

Although they weren’t willing to permanently move across the country, Mabel and Oliver respectively told Tobert and Loretta that they were interest in visiting them in LA in small doses. So combine that with Sazz’s untimely demise, and you have more than enough justification for this Only Murders in the Building Season 4 location change, even if it’s only temporary. However, I’d be remiss if I also didn’t mention that Craig Erich said he “didn’t have anything to share” about whether the actress will return, so don’t count her involvement in the fourth season as something set in stone.

There’s no word yet on when Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will premiere to Hulu subscribers, but assuming it’s sometime this year, then you can count on us adding the date to the 2024 TV schedule once it’s announced. Beyond that, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on what’s planned for the new season.