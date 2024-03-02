Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Is Filming, See How Selena Gomez And Steve Martin Celebrated

It’s almost time to return to yet another crime scene at the Arconia, as Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is on the way. The next installment of the hit Hulu comedy will focus on the death of Jane Lynch’s Sazz following Only Murders’ tragic Season 3 finale. Not too much is known about exactly what Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will be getting into this time around. However, what has been revealed is that the plot will move the trio from New York to Los Angeles, which will be the first for the series. Now, filming has officially kicked off, and Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are celebrating.

The two made sure to update their followers on the fact that the new season of Only Murders in the Building has finally started production. Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to mark "Day 1" by sharing a sweet photo of some flowers she received from Steve Martin and fellow co-star Martin Short. This is the kind of gesture I like to see made between co-stars, and you can see the bouquet and accompanying note for yourself below:

(Image credit: Selena Gomez)

The flowers are so sweet and serves as a small indicator of just how close the three actors have become since the first season. Following the end of the actors’ strike, Selena Gomez shared a series of photos featuring Short and Martin, which also shows their camaraderie. And, if you're a fan, then the pics probably also made you miss seeing the trio together. With filming starting, it's not surprise that the behind-the-scenes content is starting up again. With that, the Father of the Bride icon was quick to share a set photo on Instagram, which featured him with his “classmates”:

Unsurprisingly, the co-stars were all smiles as they sat in their chairs while on the set. I'd like to think that they're happy to be reunited and just simply pumped to work following the Hollywood work stoppage.

Even though it’s still very early on in production, it feels so good to see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez together again. There's no telling what “The Trio” will get into during Season 4, but it’s likely that hilarity will ensue, both off-camera and on. I'm hopeful that more set photos are on the way but, for now, I'm totally happy with the lovely tidbits that have been shared thus far.

They aren't the only ones who are part of the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, of course. Meryl Streep will continue to recur as Loretta, who acting career finally takes off as she continues her romance with Oliver. SNL vet Molly Shannon is joining the Hulu series as well, along with Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy. Fans can also expect Jane Lynch's Sazz to stick around via flashbacks leading up to her death. Those will fall into place as everyone else tries to piece together just who killed her and whether Charles was truly the intended target.

It could be a while before the new episodes eventually drop, and the wait may be hard for Hulu subscribers. Nevertheless, the sheer knowledge that production is in motion and that Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are already dropping sweet little nuggets for us is satisfying for me.

While a premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be announced as of this writing, fans can hopefully look forward to it airing as part of the 2024 TV schedule. The wait will surely be worth it, however, as Only Murders in the Building is one of the best shows on Hulu. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the first three seasons to keep themselves occupied.