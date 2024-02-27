Schitt’s Creek Vet Eugene Levy's Has Landed His Next Big TV Show, And It Will Reunite Him With Some Comedy Legends

We could spend all day talking about the impressive credits Eugene Levy has collected over his decades of acting and performing comedy, but it’s safe to say that in recent years, he’s been best known for his role as patriarch Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek. The popular Canadian series wrapped up in 2020 after six seasons, and while the man has been keeping busy lately hosting The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+ subscribers to check out, we finally know what his next big TV acting gig will be. Even better, this show will reunite him with some comedy legends.

It’s been revealed that Levy will recur in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, which is among the best Hulu TV shows. However, Deadline’s report did not share any details about his role, so it’s unclear for now if he’ll play an original character or if he’ll follow in Sting, Amy Schumer and Matthew Broderick’s footsteps by bringing a fictional version of himself to life. Thanks to this hiring, he’ll get to reunite with Only Murders lead actors Martin Short and Steve Martin; in addition to Levy and Short having performed together in the SCTV sketch comedy series, they also both appeared in Martin’s Father of the Bride movies (though in Levy’s case, he played a different role each time).

Eugene Levy is the third new actor to join Only Murders in the Building Season 4’s cast: SNL’s Molly Shannon was first brought aboard to play “a high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY,” and then Eva Longoria was tapped for an undisclosed role. As far as familiar faces go, in addition to Selena Gomez of course continuing to play Mabel Mora opposite Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam, we’ll also reunite with Meryl Streep’s Loretta Durkin, who was introduced in Season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will follow the investigation into Sazz Pataki’s death, with Charles’ longtime stunt double being gunned down in his apartment at the end of Season 3. Along with the aforementioned newcomers, another way the Hulu show’s new season will stand out from its predecessors is that it will be partly set in Los Angeles, the first time Only Murders is spending significant time outside of its traditional New York setting. Not to worry, though, for those of you who enjoy spending time at the Arconia, as eventually Charles, Oliver and Mabel will return to the Big Apple to figure out who killed Sazz and why.

It’ll be nice to see Eugene Levy re-teaming with Martin Short and Steve Martin during Only Murders in the Building, regardless of whether the comedy icon is an ally or adversary to their characters. That said, one doesn’t need to wait until Season 4 to enjoy watching Levy-centric content with a Hulu subscription. Schitt’s Creek has been available on there since October 2022 following its streaming run on Netflix.

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates about what to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 4