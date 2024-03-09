After Joining Only Murders In The Building Season 4, Eugene Levy Opens Up About Reuniting With Steve Martin And Martin Short

The upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is going to be big. On top of the Hulu hit heading to Los Angeles, the comedy is also bringing on some pretty great stars. Along with regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the Only Murders Season 4 cast consists of some comedy legends such as Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani and Eugene Levy, among others. With Levy being one of the latest additions, and considering that he's reuniting with both Martin and Short, the Schitt's Creek actor is opening up about joining the cast.

Levy is no stranger to working with the duo. He did the SCTV sketch comedy series with Short. Plus, the two of them appeared in Martin’s Father of the Bride movies. Along with those films, Martin and Levy starred in Cheaper By the Dozen 2, playing longtime enemies, as well as Bringing Down the House. Levy expressed his excitement about working with the comedy legends again as well as his enthusiasm regarding the Only Murders’ incredible guest lineup with ET, saying:

It's great -- Marty and I go back forever, and Steve and I have done a lot of movies together, and I'm looking forward to it. We kind of started shooting already, and it's amazing. It's an amazing show and boy, the guest roster that they've like pulled in on that thing... just being a part of that, I'm feeling pretty good about that.

While details about Levy’s role in Only Murders in the Building are being kept under wraps, and we don’t know whether he will be a friend or foe to the trio, it sounds like he is thrilled to be on the show. It’s always exciting when actors do multiple projects together because it shows how much fun they have. Getting Eugene Levy, Martin Short, and Steve Martin back on screen all at once is going to be such a treat.

With Eugene Levy’s impressive filmography and his tendency to work with the same actors over and over again, like Catherine O'Hara, it was just a matter of time before he had another on-screen reunion with a former co-star. While we don't know how his character will interact with Short and Martin, it's guaranteed to be hilarious.

Other than the fact that Season 4 of Only Murders will center around the murder of Jane Lynch’s Sazz following the Season 3 finale, there is not much known about the storyline and how these new characters will come into play.

We've learned that Molly Shannon will play a “high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY.” Meanwhile, Eva Longoria’s unknown character will become an integral part of the investigation, but it’s unclear if she is directly connected to Sazz or will play another member of the police force. When it comes to Levy's character, we have no idea how he'll be involved.

As of now, a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 hasn’t been announced, but it will likely be part of the 2024 TV schedule. The wait will surely be worth it for Hulu subscribers, and it will be exciting to see it all come together, especially when it comes to the reunion between Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Eugene Levy.