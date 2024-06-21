Only Murders In The Building Just Revealed Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis And Eva Longoria's Roles, And It's So Brilliant

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is set to debut in roughly two months, so now’s the time we’ll start learning even more about what the next batch of episodes holds in store for people with a Hulu subscription. Admittedly, the Season 4 trailer did a good job of laying out what awaits Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora in their newest adventure, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered, like who many of the new faces in the Only Murders Season 4 cast are playing. Well, we can officially take three names out of that mystery pile, as it’s been revealed who Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria are playing, and their roles are brilliant.

If you’re like me and have been closely following long with news about Only Murders in the Building Season 4’s development, you’ve probably been wondering how many of the big-name actors are playing fictional versions of themselves. It’s a fair question to ask given that’s how Sting, Amy Schumer and Matthew Broderick were handled in past seasons. Well, that will indeed be the case for Levy, Galifianakis and Longoria, because they’ll respectively play Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the in-universe movie about the Only Murders podcast.

Check out this behind-the-scenes photo of these actors alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selina Gomez to see how they compare to the “real” deals:

(Image credit: Hulu)

Whoever chose Levy, Galifianakis and Longoria to star in this world’s Only Murders movie deserves a raise, Sure, Longoria and Galifianakis are noticeably older/younger than Mabel and Oliver, respectively, but I have no doubt they’ll be able to give off the same vibes as these characters, just like Levi will surely do with Charles. On the other hand, maybe we’re in for a twist and these actors will end up playing the Only Murders protagonists pretty differently onscreen. After all, there have been plenty of times, both in fiction and real life, where a film production starts off remaining faithful to its source material, only to take a lot of creative liberties and become something completely different.

In any case, I’m looking forward to not just seeing how this world’s versions of Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria performs their newest roles, but also how they interact with Charles, Oliver and Mabel when the cameras aren’t rolling… the cameras on this fictional movie set, I mean. Other new actors who’ve come aboard for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 include Molly Shannon as an unnamed executive involved with the movie’s production, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, Jin Ha, Design Borges, Siena Werber and Lilian Rebelo. Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will also be back to reprise their established characters.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres Tuesday, August 27 on Hulu. For other small screen-related inquiries, look through our 2024 TV schedule.