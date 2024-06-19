Only Murders In The Building Posted A Bizarre BTS Photo Of Selena Gomez And Co., But I Have A Theory About How It Fits Into Season 4

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is on the way. We’re just over two months away from the premiere of the new season on the 2024 TV schedule, which will see our favorite true crime podcasting trio trying to solve another terrible murder that happened in their building. As a fan, I’m always interested in behind-the-scenes news, but the latest image is completely bizarre, and there’s only one way I can make sense of it.

The Only Murders in the Building Instagram account dropped a behind-the-scenes image which is as amazing as it is nonsensical. It shows Selena Gomez in a glittery dress that looks like something out of a Busby Berekely musical, while Steve Martin and Martin Short are dressed in full-body mo-cap pajamas. Considering Only Murders isn’t exactly a CGI-heavy effects-driven series, this picture is kinda wild.

Even the caption on the image says it’s “not even gonna ask” because the whole thing doesn’t make any obvious sense, but there is one way that it could make sense. In Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, we were introduced to the “white room” a place where Steve Martin’s Charles went when he completely lost himself while rehearsing. A lot of weird stuff happened to him when we saw the white room visualized, and something similar could be happening here.

This may be some sort of dream sequence or hallucination. It’s the only thing that would really seem to make sense. It’s possible there could be some sort of plot reason that the characters could end up looking like this. Maybe Martin Short’s character has decided to forgo producing Broadway plays and is now making science fiction movies, but that seems unlikely. Or, it's possible that Steve Martin's character is making a very odd return to Brazzos.

We do know from the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 trailer that was released that at least part of the story will take place in Hollywood, as a studio is going to try and turn the podcast run by the characters into a movie. So the scene may be related to that, but it seems unlikely that the three main characters would actually appear in any such movie. Only one of them has any acting experience, and he’s not exactly A-list.

So, I think some sort of silly dream sequence is the only logical conclusion to draw from this photo.

The new season will follow the Season 3 finale of Only Murders where Jane Lynch's Sazz was mysteriously shot by a sniper. Whether the killer was aiming for her, or thought she was Martin's Charles Haden Savage, we don't yet know. Lynch was "honored" to be the new season's victim because we know she'll be a bigger part of the show through flashbacks.

Whatever this photo means, it will almost certainly be great. Only Murders in the Building has been excellent throughout its run and we certainly hope it won’t stop now. We know the new season will have even more celebrity guest stars than the previous installments, which will lead to many exciting opportunities. Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is set to debut for everybody with a Hulu subscription on August 27.