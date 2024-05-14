Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Teaser Trailer Shows The Podcasters Taking On Hollywood And Our First Looks At The A+ Cast

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 is just around the corner, and all signs point to it delivering another terrific round of murder mystery-centric entertainment. As teased at the end of the last season, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are on the hunt to see who is responsible for the death of stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), and based on the brand new teaser that is now online, the episodes will unfurl an adventure that takes the podcasters out of their comfort zones and will see them interacting with some exciting familiar faces.

As seen above, Hulu has unveiled a first look at the latest season of the popular streaming series, and there are two things that immediately stick out: the stars and the setting. Not only will the new episodes include the return of actors like Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Crighton, but the cast of Only Murders In The Building Season 4 also includes Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, and Melissa McCarthy. We get our first look at all of their characters in this teaser, and frankly, I can imagine any of them being the show's latest killer.

Melissa McCarthy and Molly Shannon both look particularly devilish, respectively delivering a wink and impish smile, but let's not instantly count out Zach Galifianakis or Richard Kind. The former may not look like much of a threat in his winter jacket and beanie, but this show has shown many times that looks can be deceiving– and the latter could just be wearing that eyepatch to operate a sniper rifle a la Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

It's also noteworthy that Only Murders In The Building is going to be taking at least a fraction of its story approximately 3,000 miles away from the titular edifice a.k.a. The Arconia. It's revealed in the trailer that there is a Hollywood studio interested in turning the true crime podcast into a movie, which means that the trio is going to be flying to Los Angeles for a spell. Of course, we can probably expect that the trip will end up benefiting their investigation of Sazz's murder as well.

In addition to all of the stars mentioned above, the new season is also set to include Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha in undisclosed roles. The 2024 TV premiere schedule has Only Murders In The Building Season 4 arriving for Hulu subscribers on August 27 (a little over a year after the debut of Season 3), and the subsequent nine episodes will debut weekly on Tuesdays. Here's hoping that the mystery lives up to the excitement of the teaser.