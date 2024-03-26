Selena Gomez Posted The Sweetest Tribute To Steve Martin And Martin Short, And There Are Only Hearts In This Building

Production on Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is in full swing, and our favorite crime-solving trio is back on the case! Easily, one of the reasons why this show is so charming is the friendship that has flourished both on and off screen between the stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Now, even though the Hulu mystery doesn't have a premiere date on the 2024 TV schedule , the Mabel actor is proving that more of that irresistible bestie energy is coming as she posted the sweetest tribute for her co-stars.

While we're no strangers to how much these three adore one another, it's always lovely to see tributes like this one. Taking to Instagram, Gomez penned a caring message to Martin and Short, and let's just say there are only hearts in this building:

To me, a reason why Only Murders in the Building is one of Hulu’s best shows comes down to the chemistry between Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Obviously, we know Martin and Short are hysterical together, however adding Gomez into their little group made everything better, and since Season 1 it’s been clear that she fits in with them perfectly.

As the seasons go on and guest stars come and go, the bond between these three has seemingly gotten stronger. On-screen, Charles, Mabel and Oliver’s friendship has grown past just crime solving, and off-screen, the three actors frequently show up to support one another – just take Short emceeing Gomez’s charity event as a prime example. Also, as the Mabel actress noted, working with these two has influenced her life greatly and taught her a lot about being “kind, gentle warm and powerful.”

While Martin Short was initially concerned about working with Gomez, since he’d never met her and was worried she could be “a nightmare,” those fears were quickly extinguished. Now, the trio is an adorably wholesome crew of besties, and Martin and Short even sent their co-star flowers to celebrate Season 4 starting production.

Speaking of Season 4, there’s about to be a whole lot of love and crime-solving in the building considering how stacked the cast for the fourth installment of Only Murders is. With Meryl Streep returning , we know we’ll get more irresistible Loretta and Oliver moments. Plus, Eugene Levy will be reunited with Steve Martin and Martin Short, while stars like Molly Shannon will bring the funny and all that good SNL energy.

Overall, things are looking swell over at Only Murders in the Building, and Selena Gomez’s post made me even more excited for Season 4. She very clearly adores her co-leads and sees them as mentors for her, and that makes my heart happy. While unexpected, this trio has proven to be the most wholesome crew, and I could watch them solve murders for an eternity together.

