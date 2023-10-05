Selena Gomez Stunned With A Unique Purple Flower Dress At Her Benefit, But I Love That Martin Short Showed Up Too

Just a few days after Only Murders in the Building ended Season 3 on a cliffhanger , and finished its run on the 2023 TV schedule , Selena Gomez was busy working on another project she’s super passionate about. The actress is also a mental health advocate, and put on her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit to raise money for a youth mental health fund. During the event she rocked multiple stunning looks, including a stunning purple flower dress, and some of her famous friends showed up to support her, including her OMITB co-star Martin Short .

Selena Gomez Stunned In A Purple Flower Dress, And I’m Obsessed

I’ve always been obsessed with Selena Gomez’s fashion, both on and off screen. When I watch Only Murders in the Building I’m consistently wondering how to dress like Mabel , and the actress’s coats on the show are a constant topic of conversation. On the red carpet, she also always stuns. From her gorgeous red VMAs dress to the Bejeweled moment she rocked for this event, the Rare Beauty founder is on her A-game all the time. However, the look I can’t get over is this unique purple flower mini-dress.

This wonderful purple moment is a custom hand-embroidered dress from Rahul Mishra Couture, per ABC News . I’ve never seen anything like this before, and I love how the dress comes together to create a gorgeous purple flower. The outfit features four shades of purple, and Gomez complimented the glitter in the ensemble with some metallic heels and sparkly earrings.

Overall, it’s a one-of-a-kind look, and I hope we see more dresses like it in the future. It was also the perfect dress to add to her trio of ensembles she wore that evening. Along with this immaculate look, I was also so happy to see that there was an Only Murders reunion at the event since Martin Short showed up to help his co-star emcee.

Martin Short Was The Emcee For Selena Gomez’s Event

While Martin Short cracked some on-brand jokes about both Gomez and their co-star Steve Martin that got everyone laughing, he also sincerely spoke about why they had all gathered to support Rare Impact. He said during this speech, via THR :

What makes tonight very important is we’re here to support youth mental health awareness. I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that hasn’t been touched by mental health and its issues and the pain it can bring a family. We are here to raise urgent funds for the young people who need them.

Along with his speech and acting as the emcee for the evening, Short also led the auction for the fundraiser. He helped sell items that included a movie night with Paul Rudd, glam sessions with Gomez’s stylists and Taylor Swift concert tickets, among other things.

Over the course of Only Murders in the Building’s three season run Short, Gomez and Martin have become close friends, and seeing them support one another outside the show is so wholesome. Considering how much this Rare Impact event meant to the actress -- she called it "the most important thing" she's done -- I’m sure having her co-star and other loved ones present helped make the night even more special.

This inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit was also where the "Single Soon" singer announced her goal to raise $100 million over ten years for the fund. Based on the support she received during this night, and her commitment to mental health advocacy, this feels attainable to me.

Along with raising awareness and money for youth mental health, Gomez and Short both just wrapped up the third season of Only Murders in the Building, and it was confirmed that Season 4 is on the way.