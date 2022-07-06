Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Responds After His Stunt Double Was Killed In A Hit And Run

A young actor associated with the hit series Outer Banks tragically lost his life in what's reported as a hit-and-run accident. 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings, who served as a stunt double for star Chase Stokes, lost his life this week, and his co-star took a chance to respond to the accident.

Chase Stokes, who plays John B on the popular Netflix show, took a moment to memorialize Alexander Jennings on his Instagram Stories. Stokes spoke to Jennings in his message and talked about some of the recent conversations they had before his passing:

(Image credit: Via Chase Stokes' Instagram Stories)

It appears that Chase Stokes was a big fan of Alexander Jennings and excited about what was ahead for the young actor. Jennings will undoubtedly be missed amongst the Outer Banks cast.

TMZ reported that Alexander Jennings was walking on a main thoroughfare between James Island and Folly Beach on Tuesday morning in Charleston when he was struck by a vehicle. Sometime after, another vehicle struck him as well. Both vehicles fled the scene, and Jennings died of his injuries. The coroner's office listed his time of death at 3:13 a.m. The case is currently pending and there are no active charges at this time.

It’s reported that Alexander Jennings had friends throughout the Outer Banks cast and that Netflix offered grief counseling to those on the set of the Netflix series that need it. Obviously, this is a tragedy that people don’t see happening, so it’s possible some might need counseling, especially when away from home and working on the upcoming season of the show.

Outer Banks is the latest Netflix series to have an incident similar to this occur during production. Two actors tied to the Netflix series The Chosen One lost their lives in a car accident just a couple of weeks ago. Production on that series briefly halted in order for SAG-AFTRA to hold an investigation into the matter.

Filming for Season 3 of Outer Banks was underway in Charleston, South Carolina, and was expected to last until August of 2022. It's unclear at this time whether or not the tragedy will impact production in any way. The series got an official renewal back in December of 2021.

No details on a release date are out on the upcoming season just yet, and fans have little idea of what to expect. The series is considered by some to be one of the best teen dramas out there, so it’s certainly worth checking out. Those who tune in will surely be able to see Alexander Jennings’ work, and all he gave to the series in the role he performed.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Alexander Jennings and wish them well in this troubling time.