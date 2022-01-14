Outlander And The Crown's Tobias Menzies Just Landed Another Historical TV Series

Historical television shows do tend to capture people’s attention, and it’s not uncommon for some actors to star in several such series, especially if they happen to actually resemble historical figures or just have a pleasantly old-timey look about them. This has been the case with actor Tobias Menzies, who’s spent the last several years starring on Outlander and The Crown. Now, Menzies has landed yet another historical series (which could end up as one of the best Apple TV+ shows ), and this one will follow the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Apple TV+ announced that Tobias Menzies has signed on for a new series called Manhunt, which will see Outlander’s former Black Jack / Frank Randall portray Lincoln’s friend and war secretary, Edwin Stanton. Manhunt is being billed as a true crime series, and will be based on the events surrounding Lincoln’s assassination and what happened afterward, using the award-winning, best-selling book from James Swanson, Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, for its story.

The new show has been set as a limited series, and will follow Menzies’ Edwin Stanton as he’s “driven nearly to madness by the need to catch John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.” Manhunt is said to blend conspiracy thrillers with historical fiction, as Stanton attempts to both find the man responsible for the first assassination of an American president, and try to “preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans” after the Civil War.

With its focus on Lincoln’s ideals, Manhunt will strongly feature a number of Black historical figures “whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation,” including Mary Simms, a former slave for the doctor who would treat John Wilkes Booth’s injury and give him a place to hide after his crime. Manhunt was created by Monica Beletsky (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights, The Leftovers), who will also executive produce and act as showrunner, while Carl Franklin (One False Move, Devil in a Blue Dress, Mindhunter) will executive produce and direct. The book’s author, James Swanson, will also act as an executive producer, along with others.

If you’ve seen anything that Tobias Menzies has been in lately, you will probably know that Manhunt already seems like it’s right up his acting alley . The first few seasons of Outlander wouldn’t have been nearly as intense and emotional without his portrayal of one of the cruelest villains around, Black Jack Randall. But, along with his Emmy-winning work as the late Prince Philip on The Crown, he’s also lent his potent performing capabilities to Game of Thrones (Edmure Tully), The Night Manager (Geoffrey Dromgoole), Underworld: Blood Wars ( werewolf leader Marius), Rome (Brutus), and many more shows and movies.