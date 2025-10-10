I'm Not Ready For Summer To Be Over, And Here's What We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie

Summer isn’t over yet. There’s still more story to be told in Cousins, and we’re officially going to see that on screen with The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. So, after seeing Belly and Conrad’s happy ending, and as we anticipate our return to the beach, let’s talk about what we know about Belly’s next story.

While we don’t have a specific release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, Jenny Han has made it clear when it’s not coming. During an interview with Variety, she confirmed that it will not be on the 2026 movie schedule. After being asked if it was “safe to say that it’ll be out by next year,” she said:

No, I don’t think so. I don’t know when it will be out, but I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet.

She went on to say that she needs the time to craft this project. She also noted that it will give the actors time to get “a little bit closer to adulthood.” Overall, Han wants distance between the show and film, and said she’s “glad to get that breathing space.”

However, Han did confirm on Today that she’s finished a draft of the script, so the movie is well on its way to being made.

What Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Be About?

When it was announced that one of Prime Video's best shows was getting a movie, it included a statement from Jenny Han about her vision for Belly’s final chapter. She explained:

There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.

While that milestone hasn’t been confirmed, it’s worth noting that the show didn’t include the final chapter of the book, We’ll Always Have Summer, which Season 3 is based on. That scene showed Belly and Conrad right after they got married, and I’d guess that their wedding is this “big milestone” the author might be referring to. However, that’s not confirmed.

Han did tell Elle UK, though, that when it comes to Belly and Conrad’s relationship, which had really only started when the show ended, the movie “will offer a look more at the two of them together.” So, my hope is that we’ll maybe get a movie all about the two lovebirds being happy and together for the entire runtime.

Who Will Be Back From The Original Summer I Turned Pretty Cast?

(Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Prime)

Based on the above comments and the photo used to announce this movie, which we’ll discuss later, it can be safely assumed that Lola Tung and Christopher Briney will return for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie to reprise their roles as Belly and Conrad, respectively.

However, outside of that, when it comes to who will be back and who won’t, it's a bit unclear. It’d be odd, though, if anyone from the original The Summer I Turned Pretty cast was left out. So, I would guess with confidence that Gavin Casalegno will be back as Jeremiah, Rain Spencer will return to play Taylor and Sean Kaufman will reprise his role as Steven.

I’d also be surprised if we didn’t see the returns of Jackie Chung and Colin Ferguson as Belly and Steven’s mom, Laurel, and dad, John, respectively, as well as Tom Everett Scott as Conrad and Jeremiah’s dad, Adam. I don’t think it’s far-fetched to think Rachel Blanchard will also reprise her role as the Fisher boys’ late mom, Susannah, in flashbacks.

I'm also curious to see if Isabella Briggs comes back as Steven's co-worker and Jeremiah's new love interest, Denise. And, I'll always be hoping for the return of David Iacono's Cam Cameron.

Jenny Han Is Directing And Co-Writing The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Much like the show, Jenny Han, who penned the novels, will be holding the reins as her book-to-screen adaptation continues. When the movie was announced, it was also confirmed that she’d be co-writing the project with Sarah Kucserka and directing it by herself.

Trust me when I say, with these two women at the helm, this movie couldn’t be in better hands. First of all, Han literally wrote the books, created the show, and wrote a handful of episodes, including the series finale, “At Last.” Kucserka, meanwhile, penned three episodes of the show and served as co-showrunner during Seasons 2 and 3.

Han also directed Season 3, Episode 5, which is called “Last Dance,” which, yes, is Conrad’s episode.

So, I’m positive this movie will fall right in line with the series and serve as the perfect little epilogue to the epic three seasons of summer we got.

How Will We Be Able To Watch The Movie?

(Image credit: Erika Doss/Prime)

To no one’s surprise, Amazon announced the news about the movie, and the head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, as well as the global head of television there, shared a quote about how excited they are to work with Han again.

However, it was not confirmed in that statement how exactly the movie would be released. Odds are that, like the show, it will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription upon release. But, I have to admit that a little theatrical release could be fun too, I’m just not sure how likely that is.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Was Announced Right When The Series Finale Dropped

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Not long after the Season 3 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped on the 2025 TV schedule, the movie was announced. From the episode’s premiere in Paris, we got to see a photo on Instagram of Lola Tung and Christopher Briney posing in front of a sign that looked kind of like a reel of film and said “The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie.”

However, there were hints before that. At the very end of the finale, photos of Belly and Conrad spending Christmas together in France were shown, and then a letter from Han appeared, which you can see below:

The author thanked the fans in it and reflected on the three-season run. It then ended with her writing:

Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then – all of my love always, Jenny.

Well, we didn’t have to wait long to find out when we’d meet again, because that night, the movie was announced.

However, now the wait is on, because we’re going back to Cousins eventually, and personally, I cannot wait for summer to continue and to see what lies ahead for Belly, Conrad and co.