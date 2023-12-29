Pokémon Concierge Just Became My New Favorite Netflix Series, And Here’s Why

Not too long ago, the trailers for everything new on Netflix featured snippets of a series that I had a feeling I was going to fall in love with: Pokémon Concierge. The series follows the life of Haru (Rena Nōnen/Karen Fukuhara), a human working at a resort catering to both people and pocket monsters alike. Needless to say, I caught a vibe from the show that was unmistakably charming.

After having freshly binged it myself, I not only found myself confirming those feelings, but I believe I’ve found my new favorite Netflix series. There are several reasons for that, so let’s not waste any time and dive into why Pokémon’s latest foray into animation is a visual vacation everyone should treat themselves to.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s A Very Quick Watch

Look, not everyone has the time to zoom through a season of TV that drops all at once. I’ve had my fair share of problems where catching up with stuff like the critically acclaimed The Fall of the House of Usher , which meant that going on social media was like walking through a minefield. Pokémon Concierge has the totally opposite problem, as I could have stood to indulge in even more episodes.

This is a story so easy going, and not terribly serialized, that you don’t have to worry about people spoiling any details for you. Unless, of course, you’re that precious about learning things as they unfold, in which case the brevity of Concierge is yet another advantage to potential viewers.

Spanning only four episodes that stand at 15 minutes a piece, you’ll only need about an hour of your time to take it all in. With that said, there is a practical reason that this show is so short, and it ties into another reason why I love this series so much.

(Image credit: Netflix Animation/Dwarf Studios)

The Stop-Motion Animation Is A Gorgeous Change For The Pokémon World

We’ve seen Pokémon brought to life through traditional and CGI animation as well as the live-action hybrid film Detective Pikachu. So the decision to use stop-motion animation to capture Concierge indicates a desire to do something new with these familiar creatures. And you know something? It’s stunning!

Felt, clay, and what looks like some CGI elements here and there make up the visual landscape of the Pokémon Resort Haru and her friends work at. So, while you’ve seen Psyducks, Rattatas, or even Wingulls before, you’ve never seen them like this. And I have to say, Psyduck is especially adorable in this particular medium, and his central role in the plot make every moment he’s on screen that much better.

Stop-motion animation like this isn't easy or quick to craft, but it's worth the effort when it's done right. Pokémon Concierge absolutely gets it right, and does so with an amazing variety of characters you might not expect.

(Image credit: Netflix Animation/Dwarf Studios)

So Many Other Pokémon Are Allowed to Shine

You may have noticed the Pokémon in the room, or rather not in the room, during this rundown of reasons. Don’t worry, you’ll get to see quite a few Pikachus in Concierge’s season finale, should that be your creature of choice. In fact, the popularity of that mouse-type mascot is a bit of a running gag throughout.

However, I was really excited to get to see some of the multitudes of species that don’t normally get the spotlight shining in this Netflix caper. I already mentioned that a Psyduck is Haru’s Pokémon companion on the island and, to be honest, I think this was the first time I’d even seen a Wingull.

Also, even though it's one of the original 151 starters, seeing a Bulbasaur playing part of the welcoming committee was a nice touch. If Pokémon Concierge continues into further seasons, I can only hope that some other friends like Delibird and Bidoof will make appearances, which would further show off the vast expanse of mini-monsters this world has to offer.

(Image credit: Netflix Animation/Dwarf Studios)

As A Former Hospitality Employee, I Can Identify With Haru

Believe it or not, I used to work in the hotel industry a couple professional lives ago. That experience has given me unique insights into things like questioning John Wick’s Continental chain and how it works. So, when I learned that Pokémon Concierge was all about working at a resort for these timeless beasts, I was ready to identify with Haru.

Working hard to please your guests is something that can be time consuming and frustrating, but ultimately rewarding. Haru gets to realize that over four mini-adventures at the Pokémon Resort, and watching her do that reminded me of some of my own experiences with trying to do just that.

While the Pokémon are way nicer than some of the guests I’ve taken care of, I could totally identify with Haru’s work ethic and personal journey. So it wasn't just the adorable beasts I was taken with in Pokémon Concierge, but also its stalwart protagonist.

(Image credit: Netflix Animation/Dwarf Studios)

Pokémon Concierge Proves The Series Can Be About More Than Combat

Typically, the Pokémon franchise is all about battles of intense physical combat, which require trainer and Pokémon to be at the top of their game. Why else would we have all gotten emotional when Ash Ketchum finally became a Pokémon Master in 2022?

However, that’s not all that the world of these delightful toy-friendly animals can do, and Concierge proves it throughout every frame. With this new show, a step has been taken to use this traditionally combat-heavy franchise and use it to tell a story about learning to kick back.

Helping one another is also a prevalent overtone, and both of those components still show off all of the charming and funny happenings one can get into with a Pokémon by their side. And that brings us to one final point of order in regard to my love for this series.

(Image credit: Netflix Animation/Dwarf Studios)

Relaxation And Acceptance Are Pokémon Concierge’s Main Themes

Seeing Haru go from the harried person that she was on day one to tearfully realizing she helped a guest in the best way possible is another sort of tale we don’t get to see often in this world of wonder. Kids already love the creatures of Pokémon enough to follow those stories wherever they go.

Giving them a tale that focuses on these always vital subjects is kind of like sneaking in some very delicious vegetables into their TV diet. I won't go into too much detail but, in Episode 4, "Welcome to the Pokémon Resort!," a very important lesson is learned, thanks to a young boy and his seemingly atypical Pikachu; one that kids could stand to take to heart in their own lives.

Observing the anime saga’s evolution over time has been a treat, and Pokémon Concierge was just the sort of heartfelt tonic that proves we’re only scratching the surface of this long-running IP. Maybe now someone will finally make the Pokémon Snap movie I’ve been dreaming of , as a rousing adventure through lush lands feels even more possible after watching this series.