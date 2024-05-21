Prime Video's Tomb Raider TV Show: What We Know So Far

When it comes to big video game franchises from the ‘90s and beyond, few, if any, come close to Tomb Raider, a series of games about British archeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. Over the years, the games, and their central figure, have become a part of pop culture, launching multiple movies along the way. Well, at some point in the future, Prime Video will be getting in on the action with a live-action Tomb Raider TV show.

The project, which has been in the works for a while now, received some good news in May 2024 when Amazon Studios announced that it had given it a series order. In honor of the good news, we’ve put together a quick rundown of everything we know about the Tomb Raider show at this point. Grab your compass, backpack, and sense of adventure, because we’re diving into one of the most exciting upcoming video game TV shows !

(Image credit: Amazon)

It has not yet been announced when the Tomb Raider TV show will be available for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription , but considering the show wasn’t formally greenlit until May 2024, there’s a good chance we won’t see Lara Croft solving ancient mysteries and uncovering priceless treasures on the small screen until 2025, at least.

We'll be sure to keep everyone updated on a premiere date as the show's development progresses

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is The Writer And Executive Producer Of The Tomb Raider Series

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Though no one’s been revealed for the Tomb Raider cast at this point in the game, we do know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be writing and serving as the executive producer on the project. The Emmy-winning Fleabag creator was confirmed to be spearheading the latest adaptation of the popular game franchise when the show was picked up to series in May 2024, but she had been involved with the project for around a year or so beforehand.

Waller-Bridge may not seem like the first person you’d call on to reinvent a franchise, but the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star has a long history with the games on which her new show is based. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair , she admitted to being a Tomb Raider addict when she was younger, stating:

My parents were very smart because they didn’t actually limit me. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to not do that because I’ve got to write and read and do other stuff.’

Waller-Bridge would later fall back in love with the game during the pandemic, and shortly after she was approached by Amazon about developing the project. Later in the profile, she said she wanted to “do right by her, do right by Lara.” Now, she gets her chance.

The Live-Action Series Will Follow The Iconic Video Game Character Lara Croft

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Amazon hasn’t revealed any specifics about the Tomb Raider plot when it comes to creating a new story or adapting one of the many games from the franchise, but the live-action series will follow Lara Croft on an adventure of some sort. With the way Waller-Bridge helped punch up the No Time to Die script a few years ago, the franchise should be in good hands with whatever story she comes up with.

The Tomb Raider Franchise Has Been A Major Force In The Video Game World For Nearly 30 Years

(Image credit: Eidos Interactive)

If you were around and playing video games in the ‘90s, there’s a good chance you’ve played (or at least attempted to play) one, two, or all of the various Tomb Raider games released since we were first introduced to Lara Croft back in 1996.

Since then, there have been nearly two dozen releases in the series, including several reboots like Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 Tomb Raider, which completely changed both the gameplay and the presentation of the franchise star. Playing the games has never been easier when it comes to accessibility, as all of the newer titles are available on modern consoles, and the first three games were repackaged and remastered in early 2024. However, the games themselves are as difficult as ever.

The Partnership Between Amazon And Crystal Dynamics Could Lead To Additional Shows, Movies, And Even A New Game

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Longtime fans hoping for a Tomb Raider TV adaptation are not only getting their wish with Amazon’s upcoming series, but they could also soon be getting more shows, movies, and even a new video game, thanks to the company’s partnership with Crystal Dynamics. In a press release announcing the new live-action series, it was stated that the two parties are developing a new multi-platform game, which would be the first since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Nothing has been revealed about the other potential projects, but the game would be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that will set off a new chapter in Lara Crof’s story. Honestly, that sounds pretty, pretty good.

Netflix Has Its Own Tomb Raider Series In The Works

(Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to the live-action series being made by Amazon, there is also an animated Tomb Raider series coming to Netflix in 2024 . The series, which is titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, has been in the works since early 2021 and will feature Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star Hayley Atwell as the iconic adventurer .

Outside a first-look video released by Netflix, not much is known about The Legend of Lara Croft at this time, but expect that to change in the coming weeks and months.