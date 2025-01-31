Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Call Government ‘Ridiculous,’ Say They Can’t Tell Difference Between ‘Prostitutes’ And ‘Girlfriends’
P. Diddy’s legal team is sure staying busy in the months leading up to the music mogul’s trial — set to be held in May — as they defend their client against what they call the “one-sided and prejudicial” documentaries that continue to hit the 2025 TV calendar. They’ve also already begun addressing the crimes that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with, including a new indictment for prostitution. Lawyers for the rapper called the new accusations “ridiculous” and alleged the government is confusing Diddy’s girlfriends for “prostitutes.”
New Indictment Alleges Diddy ‘Manipulated’ Women To Engage In Prostitution
Prostitution was one of the crimes P. Diddy was accused of when he was arrested in September, as well as racketeering and sex trafficking. His lawyers have repeatedly denied the wrongdoing of their client and said they’re welcoming their day in court to prove his innocence. They’ve already addressed some claims made in the lawsuits, including a new indictment, which states (via E! News):
Diddy is accused in the documents of knowingly transporting people from 2009 to 2024 "with intent that the individuals engage in prostitution," and that he "willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions."
Sean Combs also allegedly "engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse" toward the women that included verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse, the indictment reads.
Attorney Says The Women Were Diddy’s ‘Girlfriends,’ Not ‘Prostitutes’
Sean Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke out following the filing of the new indictment, saying it contained “no new offenses.” He continued:
Marc Agnifilo reaffirmed the defense team’s commitment to clearing Diddy's name at the trial, which is currently set to begin May 5, 2025.
This is not the first time the record exec’s team has attempted to flip the script on the prosecution’s narrative. With so much of the case against Diddy focusing on the sex parties called “freak offs,” the defense argued that it was “both sexist and puritanical” to assume that what went on at those parties wasn’t consensual. The prosecution of Sean Combs “perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency,” his team said.
If you want to learn more about the details of the case, there are some stories that caught me off-guard in Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy (streaming with a Peacock subscription), or you can check out I.D. Discovery’s The Fall of Diddy with a Max subscription.
