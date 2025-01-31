Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Call Government ‘Ridiculous,’ Say They Can’t Tell Difference Between ‘Prostitutes’ And ‘Girlfriends’

P. Diddy’s legal team is sure staying busy in the months leading up to the music mogul’s trial — set to be held in May — as they defend their client against what they call the “one-sided and prejudicial” documentaries that continue to hit the 2025 TV calendar . They’ve also already begun addressing the crimes that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with, including a new indictment for prostitution. Lawyers for the rapper called the new accusations “ridiculous” and alleged the government is confusing Diddy’s girlfriends for “prostitutes.”

New Indictment Alleges Diddy ‘Manipulated’ Women To Engage In Prostitution

Prostitution was one of the crimes P. Diddy was accused of when he was arrested in September , as well as racketeering and sex trafficking. His lawyers have repeatedly denied the wrongdoing of their client and said they’re welcoming their day in court to prove his innocence. They’ve already addressed some claims made in the lawsuits, including a new indictment, which states (via E! News ):

Combs manipulated women to participate in orchestrated performances of sexual activity with Combs. At times, Combs, and others acting at his direction, made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to Combs' location. Combs ensured participation from the women by, among other things, obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, controlling their careers, leveraging his financial support and threatening to cut off the same, and using intimidation and violence.

Diddy is accused in the documents of knowingly transporting people from 2009 to 2024 "with intent that the individuals engage in prostitution," and that he "willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions."

Sean Combs also allegedly "engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse" toward the women that included verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse, the indictment reads.

Attorney Says The Women Were Diddy’s ‘Girlfriends,’ Not ‘Prostitutes’

Sean Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke out following the filing of the new indictment, saying it contained “no new offenses.” He continued:

The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes.

Marc Agnifilo reaffirmed the defense team’s commitment to clearing Diddy's name at the trial, which is currently set to begin May 5, 2025.

This is not the first time the record exec’s team has attempted to flip the script on the prosecution’s narrative . With so much of the case against Diddy focusing on the sex parties called “freak offs,” the defense argued that it was “both sexist and puritanical” to assume that what went on at those parties wasn’t consensual. The prosecution of Sean Combs “perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency,” his team said.

