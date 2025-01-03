I Was So Pumped For Netflix’s No. 2 Series Right Now, But The 31% Audience Score Is Giving Me Pause

While the new year just started, the 2025 TV schedule is already popping off with new series, like Missing You, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, the series centers on a detective who discovers her “missing” fiancé on a dating app over 10 years after his mysterious disappearance. Not only does the premise have me hooked, but the detective is played by Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar. However, the low audience score might be turning me off.

Missing You was one of the first shows slated on Netflix's 2025 schedule as it dropped on Jan. 1. While I was excited to have a new show to obsess over, especially since it's currently sitting at No. 2 on the streamers Top 10, it doesn’t seem to be doing well on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only does it have a 50% from critics on the Tomatometer, but the audience score is just 31%. I’m not one to usually read reviews of a show or movie before watching it since I like to make my own opinion of it, but it's kind of hard to ignore that terrible score.

This terrible score really bums me out for a few reasons. First of all, I was just genuinely stoked by this show's premise. Secondly, I was excited to see Eleazar lead the series, because she's great in Slow Horses (which you can watch with an Apple TV+ subscription). She's played Louisa Guy on all four seasons of the great Apple TV+ series, and with Season 5 of Slow Horses on the way, with a sixth season already in the works, I'm itching to see more of the cast in other projects while we wait.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

However, there's no way around this, the score for Missing You is disappointing, and it's put a sour taste in my mouth, especially since I'm a fan of its leading lady. However, I will still watch the show to form my own opinions, just maybe not right away.

Missing You may not be getting good reviews from fans and critics alike, but that doesn’t take away from the intriguing premise and the ensemble cast, which also includes Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, and Marc Warren. So, I'll be giving it a chance, and maybe you should too.

Now, moving past this show, as we look forward to the rest of 2025, I'm thankful that Netflix has lots of other projects to anticipate, including the final season of Stranger Things and Season 2 of Wednesday. So, we can move forward quickly from the seires that audiences seem to be not enjoying.