Red Envelope Fans React After Netflix Announces The End Of Its DVD Mailing Service

While many people have moved away from what I guess is now considered “old school” ways of watching TV by cutting their cable and saying sayonara to Netflix’s DVD service, some are still holding on to these older ways of consuming their favorite entertainment. However, Netflix decided to end its DVD service , meaning the mailing service’s fans will have to find a new way to get their favorite movies and TV shows. But before they do that, they’re sharing all their thoughts about the tragic end of an era for the legacy streamer.

After 25 years, Netflix decided to nix the DVD service that started it all for the streaming juggernaut. The DVDs were a unique option among Netflix’s subscription plans that allowed subscribers to hold onto movies for as long as they’d like, and once returned they’d get another disc in the mail. While many people, my family included, stopped getting discs from Netflix years ago, there are many who still pay for the DVD plan . So, for those subscribers, this news that they wouldn’t be able to get their favorite movies or TV shows via snail mail was devastating, and they shared all their thoughts about it.

Reacting to the news that the last red envelope will be sent out on September 29, @mayascade wrote about how sad she was about the news, calling it a “true loss.”

there are significantly less films available for streaming than were at video stores / on home video and because of licensing rights and algorithmic curatorial demands, there always will be. netflix dvd remains the only way you can see *many* films. this is a true loss.

Others shared why they were furious about Netflix’s decision to cancel the DVD service . @Q_Review was in this camp, tweeting:

I dead-ass still use this service like there are things Netflix DVD has that you can't find elsewhere. This is actually bad.

Many have pointed out that Netflix’s DVD library is totally unique, and offers a selection that can’t be found on the streaming service. @FisherTKTK noted his sadness about the loss of the vast physical library of physical media, tweeting:

I understand this, but it still makes me sad. The DVD catalog is so, SO much wider and deeper than streaming. I first rented a Netflix DVD in Nov 2003 (2 Fast 2 Furious; rated it 3 stars). I've rented 1,206 more discs since; Mann's 'Miami Vice' is sitting on my shelf now.

As someone who has a fairly large library of DVDs, I was also bummed to learn Netflix would be canceling its mail service. Having special features available, and the satisfaction that comes with literally holding the movie you’re about to watch are two things that are impossible to replicate on streaming. @RaquelStecher shared her dismay about learning the news, writing about how much she’ll miss her DVD queue:

I wish Netflix would backtrack on sunsetting DVD Netflix like they did with the whole Qwikster idea. I need my DVD queue! 😭😭😭

To prove Netflix’s DVD branch gained at least one subscriber in the last year, @danharting tweeted a funny text exchange he had with his wife:

I signed up for Netflix DVD in January. My wife predicted this. https://t.co/7OXRnKTvpt pic.twitter.com/pnwBAMTtRkApril 18, 2023 See more

Dang it Dan! Why did you have to remind them? Obviously, I’m kidding, however, it is a real bummer that this classic, and now unique, way of consuming media is coming to an end. It truly feels like the end of an era.

Following the news about the red envelopes, it was also revealed that Netflix turned down an offer to sell off the DVD rentals . So it sounds like there really will be no way to continue getting the discs, you can’t even buy them.