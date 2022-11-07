Robert Downey Jr. Hit The Red Carpet After Going Bald And Beautiful For New TV Role

It’s been an interesting year for former Avenger Robert Downey Jr. and his hair. Previously the MCU veteran had been seen out and about with blue hair , and now he’s shaved almost all of it off for his next role. Seen promoting the new movie release Sr., Downey has now properly shown off his bald and beautiful look on the red carpet, and it looks good on the man.

Spotted at the San Sebastián Film Festival , Robert Downey Jr. was among several people on hand to promote the documentary about his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. While this wasn’t our first look at this change in appearance, it’s a clearer look look at the shave and a haircut Downey received from his kids . You can check that out, sans pumpkin makeup, through the photo below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images))

In his first TV role since Ally McBeal , Robert Downey Jr. will be taking on a variety of roles in The Sympathizer, a limited series adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel of the same name. One would think that a shaved head would help out with that task, as a variety of wild hair pieces could be fitted to Downey’s scalp.

Though as you’ll see in the photo above, the Avengers Endgame performer will definitely need another shave if he’s trying to maintain his newfound smoothness. While this bald look is certainly new for the man, Robert Downey Jr. wears it like a champ.

The Instagram video that showed the process being carried out by his family eased the world into this new era, and now we can see Downey’s smooth sensibilities with more familiarity. Here’s another photo from the Sr. red carpet event, this time posing Robert with the film’s producers, as well as executive members of the SFIFF:

(Image credit: (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images))

The reaction to Sr. has been quite positive, with our own Jerrica Tisdale deeming the film a must-see. Debuting his new look in a more public setting, Robert Downey Jr. is set to potentially receive even more raves for this fresh appearance of his as the world takes it in.

Should it become a big enough hit, who’s to say that Downey won’t continue to rock the look, entering a new era of roles accompanying such a choice? Maybe another professional rebirth awaits the man who was once iron.