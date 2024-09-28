As Romance Rumors Swirl Around The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White And Molly Gordon, An Insider Dropped Claims About Their Dynamic On Set

Fans of FX’s The Bear have long wondered if the characters of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and Sydney Adamu might become romantically involved at some point. But, now, there’s considerable focus on the real-life relationship between two cast members. Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Carmy, was recently spotted kissing Molly Gordon – who portrays his character’s co-star, Claire. Neither actor has confirmed any sort of romantic relationship, as of this writing. In the meantime, an insider is dropping claims about the pair’s on-set dynamic.

The two actors were spotted locking lips in Los Angeles this past Wednesday. From the outside looking in, this development may be somewhat surprising. However, a source recently spoke to People , saying that they’ve had some solid chemistry for a little while now. And the unnamed individual wasn’t just referring to their work in front of the camera:

There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming. They didn't start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though.

Molly Gordon’s Claire Dunlap was introduced during the second season of The Bear as a childhood friend of Carmy’s. The two had long harbored crushes on each other and eventually became a couple during the aforementioned season. That blossoming romance came to a screeching halt in the finale, however, after Claire heard Carmy ranting about their relationship being a waste of time. Throughout Season 3, Carmy and Claire didn’t actually cross paths but their seemingly dissolved romance remained a significant plot thread.

At this point, we can’t speak to the true nature of 33-year-old Jeremy Allen White and 28-year-old Molly Gordon’s relationship. What I can say, though, as a fan of their show, is that they possessed great on-screen chemistry. More recently, it’s said that White “really seems into Molly” right now, which is a sentiment that comes months after the actor was romantically linked to singer Rosalía.

The former Shameless cast member – who also shares two kids with ex-wife Addison Timlin – has reportedly opened up his L.A. abode to Molly Gordon, who lives in New York. As for how those visits apparently play out, the insider had this to say:

She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations and seem curious to get to know each other better.

While the rumor mill churns on that front, speculation continues to surround The Bear Season 4 , which appears set to debut as part of the 2025 TV schedule . A major plot point that fans have unsurprisingly been curious about is the aforementioned will they/won’t they dynamic between Carmy and Claire. In some spaces, there’s also still discussion about Carmy and Sydney hooking up . We’ll have to wait and see how the plot threads unfold as well as whether life ultimately imitates art when it comes to Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon.

You can see the two actors as well as the rest of The Bear ’s cast by streaming the first three seasons of the show with a Hulu subscription . The 2024 TV schedule can also serve as a guide to those looking for other quality shows to take in during the hit dramedy’s hiatus.