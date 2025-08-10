Alexandra Daddario Mixes Business With Party In Low-Cut Suit, But It’s Her New Hairdo That Has Me Most Enamored

In between filming, Alexandra Daddario has been living it up in the Hamptons this summer, sharing photos of beach fun, piano playing with her new little one and more. For most of that time, she showed off her traditionally long locks. However, at an event in recent weeks, she suited up for a look that was half business and half party, but honestly I couldn’t tear my eyes away from her new hairdo.

It’s a look I can only describe as giving chic mom. Alexandra Daddario opted to go sans blouse and pair a blue pinstriped suit with large statement earrings and her newly shorn locks. Listen, it may be a little warm in certain parts of the country for some of us to be wearing a suit like this right now, but the Hamptons has fairer weather, and it’s Daddario’s celebrity fashion look that’s heating up the space, here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress was attending the Brunello Cucinelli Hamptons Dinner held at the Wölffer Estate Stables with her husband Andrew Form in tow when she debuted the new hairdo and look. Daddario and Form have been married since 2022, and have been photographed at more events since their marriage, but it's still a treat to see the two arm in arm at the Sagaponack event. (Riccardo Stefanelli is also pictured.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress previously also showed video of the process of shearing off the long hair she’s sported for as long as I can remember, remarking at the time that she “Needed a change!!” This isn't the first time Daddario has showed off the process of getting ready, but I never mind the inside look.

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

I can confirm that change looks good on the Mayfair Witches star. Speaking of the latter, Rowan has had long hair during the course of the AMC series. But it's also worth pointing out the series has made changes from the Anne Rice books, and Rowan's hair is already one of them, so I think she could pull off the short hair easily, too.

While the show has been renewed for Season 3, it’s not actually expected to begin filming until 2026. (The series was renewed as part of a swell of 2025 cancelation s and renewals back in April.) I’m interested to see if Rowan has a new look in the episodes hitting the upcoming TV schedule or if she’ll spend the next few months re-growing out her hair.