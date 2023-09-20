After (Likely) Connecting Through Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner Shows Love For Blake Lively (And Her Booze) In A Fun Post

People love unexpected celebrity friendships, especially when they see women supporting women. After starring in The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds, it seems like Jennifer Garner has struck up a friendship with Blake Lively. She recently posted on her Instagram Stories supporting the Shallows star’s boozy new business venture, and it's great that they seem to have a connection despite never starring in a movie together.

When Lively isn’t currently lending her talents to the big screen, she is promoting her canned cocktail brand, Betty Buzz. The brand started as a mixer, meant to be paired with alcohol like her husband’s gin brand, Aviation. Despite not drinking herself, the A Simple Favor star decided to expand the brand into containing actual booze, selling cocktails like a canned beer. It seems like Garner is a fan of the expansion, as the Yes Day star recently posted an Instagram Story where she showed herself enjoying a beverage from Betty Buzz and shouted out Lively in the process. You can check out her post below:

(Image credit: Jennifer Garner's Instagram Story)

She clearly was a fan of both arms of the “Betty” brand, but decided to indulge in a cocktail beverage for a special occasion. Lively could not be happier that Garner loved the product, reposting the message on her own social media and making an adorable 13 Going on 30 reference. She said on her Instagram story:

Ok. This happened. I'm 13 going on ECSTATIC @bettybuzz @bettybooze

I absolutely love both of these actresses, so to see them supporting each other really is so sweet. They may have met through Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside Garner in The Adam Project. Both actors also attended the star studded Netflix premiere, so perhaps that's where the bond started. Lively also starred in The Town with Ben Affleck when he was married to Garner back in 2010, so maybe this connection may have started much further back. Hopefully we get these two on screen together sometime soon so we can truly see this chemistry in action.

Celebrity cocktail brands are a major trend right now, but Blake Lively’s brand seems to stick out. Her marketing has been nothing less than perfection, totally playing off of the fact that she and her husband both have booze brands and demonstrating how the product can be enjoyable with or without alcohol involved. Clearly it’s already caught on with celebrities like Jennifer Garner, so it will be interesting to see how Lively’s entrepreneurship expands in the future. The support from friends is everything, and The Age of Adaline actress seems to have a lot of people in her corner.

You can see Jennifer Garner performing with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project which is streaming now for Netflix subscribers. The Shawn Levy film is one of the streamer's most popular movies so make sure to check it out. Fans of Blake Lively should also consult our feature on the best movies to watch from the Gossip Girl alum.