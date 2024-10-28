The Internet Just Found Out Sabrina Carpenter Has A Heart-Shaped Toilet, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About The Reactions

Sabrina Carpenter has massive talent, chart-topping songs and a large following of devoted fans. Interestingly, those admirers just learned something very “unique” about the “Expresso” singer. Carpenter revealed on social media that she’s the proud owner of a heart-shaped toilet. (Yes, you read that correctly.) Needless to say, I can’t stop thinking about the fact that the songstress possesses such an interesting piece of porcelain. What’s also running through my mind are the myriad of responses from people who learned about that.

As of late, the 25-year-old singer has been embarking on her Short n’ Sweet tour , which began back in September. Throughout that time, the “Nonsense” performer has been sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with her fans via social media. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her tour exploits. Among the bunch are selfies as well as snapshots of kittens and a concert. The second photo features the aforementioned heart-shaped toilet and, if you don’t believe me, check out the post below:

I can honestly say that I’ve never seen a heart-shaped toilet in my life, and it’s hard not to stare at it. Seriously, how does one procure one of those? That’s possibly a question I’ll never know the answer to. However, what I do know is that fans can’t stop thinking about the bathroom essential as well. Take a look at the following responses from the comments section of the IG post:

CAN WE PLEASE TALK ABOUT THE TOILET?! - byrk_ni

Every Queen needs her throne 😍🚽❤️ - slaylona

This might be weird… but i need that heart toilet - geminigf333

WHY DOES THE TOILET LOOK USED 😭😭😭 - shestyledthis_

Sharpest tool, more like sharpest toilet 🚽✨ - elizabethrwheeler

Not the dirty toilet 😭 - cinnamon_appple

We also really need to talk about the fact that the “throne” is also accompanied by a roll of toilet paper with kiss marks adorned on each piece. Yes, it is an unconventional choice when it comes to toiletries. However, this all seems to be on brand for Sabrina Carpenter, who’s proven that she doesn’t mind being over the top when she sees fit. (After all, this is the same woman who didn’t mind taking flak for shooting a music video in a church .)

So far, the Short n’ Sweet tour seems to be going well and has already led to a few viral moments. One of the most recent involved the “Feather” singer spotting Millie Bobby Brown at one of her concerts. In that moment, the performer declared her love for Brown with a cheeky Stranger Things reference and joked about having to maintain her focus after spotting the actress.

Aside from performing at her own shows, Sabrina Carpenter recently made an appearance at a concert headlined by one of her celebrity friends. Over the weekend, Taylor Swift brought Carpenter on stage during the New Orleans stop on her Eras Tour. As part of that viral moment, Swift performed a cover of “Expresso,” before getting on the phone with Carpenter and ultimately surprising fans by having her come on stage. In a previous interview, Carpenter admitted to learning a lot from Swift and, given the success she’s amassed, I’d assume that wisdom has been invaluable.

I highly doubt, however, that it was the “Bad Blood” singer who convinced Sabrina Carpenter to obtain a heart-shaped toilet. While I may find it kind of strange that the Emergency alum has one, I won’t chastise anyone for their specific tastes. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to take some time and look over even more of the fans’ wild reactions.