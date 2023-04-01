Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Responds To Rumors About Marital Issues After Being Spotted Without Ring

Britney Spears and hubby Sam Asghari have seemingly been enjoying marital bliss for nearly a year now. Though they’ve experienced their shares of highs and lows since taking that walk down the altar, the two have appeared to be just fine relationship-wise. With all of that in mind, many took notice when the two were spotted without their wedding rings this past week. Said occurrences took place around the same time that Spears was vacationing with her manager, Cade Hudson. Now, amid ignited rumors of marital issues, Asghari is seeking to set the record straight.

Those who were worried that the couple, who tied the knot in June 2022, may want to relax just a bit. Brandon Cohen, a representative of Sam Asghari, stated that his client and his pop star wife are not experiencing issues. The rep explained to Page Six that Asghari merely took off his ring because he was filming a movie at the time. That gig is also said to be the reason that the actor and model couldn’t join his spouse on vacation. Meanwhile, Britney Spears' team hasn't commented on why she was without her wedding ring, as of this writing.

This isn’t the first time that the 29-year-old Black Monday alum has been spotted without his ring. Photographers also captured pics of him without the piece of jewelry back in December 2022 and has also appeared without it in a few other instances. While his reason for not wearing it this time around can seemingly be chalked up to his work, it would appear that he simply goes ringless quite often.

The A-list couple remains in the news quite often and have been the subject of a plethora of rumors since they got together. With that, Sam Asghari has stepped up to clear up speculation on a number of occasions. One of the more recent instances of that was in January, after Britney Spears allegedly had a “manic” episode while the pair were at a restaurant. At the time, bystanders claimed that Asghari stormed out , leaving his wife on her own. He later responded to the accusations, saying that he actually went to get the car so that he and Spears could leave the premises.

There have also been rumors floating around that Sam Asghari, who has been honest about his wife’s viral posts, is controlling her social media accounts. Asghari eventually shot down the conspiracy theories , musing that he doesn’t “even control what we have for dinner.” He’s also addressed her “protective fans,” assuring them that the “Toxic” singer is a “free woman” following the end of her conservatorship.

Aside from the barrage of reports, the pair have shared some truly sweet moments together. Just recently, Britney Spears celebrated her husband’s birthday, ringing in his 29th year by playfully smashing a cake in his face . Her spouse, for his part, seems eager for what lies ahead for them. And if he gets his way, he and Spears could end up making a movie together.

Many are sure to be relieved to hear that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari aren’t experiencing any trouble in paradise right now. And here’s hoping that they continue to ride the wave of romance as they continue to navigate Hollywood as a married couple.