Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman Is Hosting A Wild Streaming Competition Show That I'm Obsessed With, And Everybody Needs To Watch ASAP

Some viewers may have already checked out for the year and are waiting for new shows to arrive next year. But I'm begging you to stay tuned into what's happening during the remainder of the 2024 TV schedule . As the year winds down, a new competition show hosted by Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman is now available for those with a Max subscription and, if you aren't watching this wild show, you're missing out and need to watch ASAP.

Human vs. Hamster may seem like a questionable pick at first glance but, as someone committed to seeking out hidden gems so busier individuals don't have to, I can vouch for it. If you're looking for some great mindless TV or something to watch with the family on a lazy evening, this should be your first choice.

(Image credit: Max)

Human Vs. Hamster Is As Silly As it Sounds, But Strangely Competitive As Well

In the past, I've only been interested in hamsters when I see them stuffing their faces . Fortunately, they do that and much more in some surprisingly competitive challenges on Human vs. Hamster. While you might assume that humans can dominate small rodents in just about any challenge imaginable, my experience watching thus far is that nearly every competition is a nail-biter from start to finish.

It's like watching your favorite man vs. beast adventure , but it's way less violent and loads more fun. There are the standard obstacle course challenges, but there are also instances in which the hamsters compete in eating competitions, go bowling and even chew through twine. This show doesn't make it easy on the humans, nor do the hamsters.

(Image credit: Max)

The Hamsters Are So Cute And Surprisingly Nimble

I was sold on the premise of Human vs. Hamster from the first episode, yet what sent it over the top for me was that the hamsters were just so easy to cheer for. Each competing hamster has a unique backstory and stands out enough so viewers will quickly find their favorites and want to see them dominate the humans. I'm a huge fan of Ninja personally, but each one brings something a little different to the table that viewers can appreciate.

(Image credit: Max)

Sarah Sherman is a Saturday Night Live cast member to watch as she continues her stint on the sketch show and rises within Hollywood. Whether she's mocking people who criticize the women on the show ugly or doing a random guest spot on General Hospital , I'm along for the ride on where her career takes her. Now, she's hosting Human vs. Hamster and bringing her off-beat and colorful brand of comedy, and her style makes her a perfect fit on a show like this.

I also have to give props to Kyle Brandt, who has gone from former Real World star to respected sports commentator over the past few decades. I wouldn't have expected him and Sarah Sherman to have as much natural chemistry as they do but, for some strange reason, the pairing just works. Maybe it's the fact that the show is so bizarre that these two just click but, regardless, I think viewers will agree that this duo is part of what makes the show so fun. Check it out now, as you won't be disappointed.

