Say It Ain’t So, One Popular Hocus Pocus Character Will Not Be Back For The Sequel

Disney fans have been waiting for a sequel to Hocus Pocus since the spooky classic was released in 1993. The follow-up film has finally been confirmed , with most of the original cast resurrecting their magical characters. One popular hero, however, will not be back for the sequel.

Entertainment Weekly has reported that Jason Marsden, the voice of Thackery Binx, will not be lending his vocal talents to Hocus Pocus 2. Binx was one of the original victims of the Sanderson sisters, who cursed him to live as a black cat for eternity after he failed to save his sister Emily from their energy-draining spell. According to EW, Disney has not denied Jason Marsden’s involvement. The information came from a "source close to the actor." The news came after fans spotted a black cat in the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 , which dropped earlier this week.

There has been no explanation offered as to why Jason Marsden would not return for Hocus Pocus 2, but his character was sent to the afterlife at the end of the first film. That makes it rather difficult to bring Binx back, seeing as he had already gone into the light. Jason Marsden isn’t the only OG to pass on the project: Thora Birch was originally meant to play an adult Dani, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The other main characters in the first film, Allison and Max, are also not on tap to appear in the sequel.

While the fan-favorite Binx won’t be in Hocus Pocus 2, there’s plenty of returning stars for fans to get excited about. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson respectively, making it extra likely that viewers will be treated to another show-stopping musical number. In addition, Doug Jones will also make a reappearance as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s unfortunate ex-boyfriend who got turned into a zombie (you’ve probably seen him as the amphibian man in The Shape of Water or Captain Saru on Star Trek: Discovery).

In addition to the witchy trio, new cast members will include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Veep), and Sam Richardson (The Afterparty). The film will center on three high school students who must band together to banish the Sanderson sisters from present-day Salem (yes, that Salem). Ghouls, ghosts, and gags are sure to abound - even if Binx can’t be there to join in on the fun.