Scarlett Johansson Recruited Husband Colin Jost For New TikTok Video, And I Love The Adorable Blooper Reel

Colin Jost is accustomed to having to deliver comedic lines in just one take on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” and while his wife, two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson, is no slouch when it comes to memorizing a script, he certainly didn’t make it easy for her in a new ad for her skincare brand The Outset. The Avengers actress posted a video in which she treats her husband to a spa facial, and while the couple bring the laughs throughout the tutorial, I’m just here for the blooper reel.

It’s a good thing Scarlett Johansson wasn’t live from New York when she showed off her new Spa-in-a-Box gift set from The Outset. She and Colin Jost were simply adorable in the 10-minute TikTok video that saw her applying different products to the SNL comedian’s face, but a separate blooper reel showed that the retakes had to start immediately, with Johansson unable to even make it through her introduction before cracking up. Take a look for yourself:

It took nothing more than an earnest look from Colin Jost to get ScarJo giggling, and he teased her by asking, “Did you study acting?” before another short clip showed him bursting into song as she applied a mud mask to his face. In another post , Jost teases Johansson for her introduction before reading the lines himself.

I’m sure I could watch these two go back and forth all day, because their energy is so comfortable, with Colin Jost delivering nonstop jokes about the facial process.

Scarlett Johansson and the “Weekend Update” anchor first met in 2006, when she hosted SNL and Jost was a writer, though the two weren’t romantically connected until 2017. After getting engaged in 2019, they held a COVID-era wedding and had their first child together — son Cosmo — in 2021 (Johansson also shares 9-year-old Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac).

The Lost in Translation actress recently said it was “definitely an adjustment” when her husband returned to Saturday Night Live following the WGA writer’s strike, because of the crazy schedule, but ultimately she was very excited for Colin Jost and the rest of the cast to be able to get back to doing what they love.

The couple have seemingly always been supportive of each other in that way. Colin Jost accompanied Scarlett Johansson as she promoted her movie Asteroid City at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and she said she loved being able to experience those “big, profound moments” with her partner. He was also there for her during filming of Asteroid City , she has said, coming to the set to help her with newborn Cosmo.