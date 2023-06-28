Scarlett Johansson Calls Colin Jost 'Incredibly Helpful' While She Was Filming Asteroid City, And Honestly It's Relationship Goals

Scarlett Johansson filmed Asteroid City after returning to work from the pandemic and giving birth to a bouncing baby boy . While it can be incredibly stressful to get back into filming, it helps to have a supportive husband there to help you through it all. That's all the more reason why Johansson and her husband Colin Jost truly are relationship goals, as he was “incredibly helpful” to her while filming the newest Wes Anderson movie.

It’s been three years since Scarlett Johansson was able to shoot anything due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, where she became part of the incredible all-star cast by playing actress and mother Midge Campbell. This comedy-drama was filmed eight weeks after she became a parent for the second time. The JoJo Rabbit actress shared with People that receiving help from her SNL alum husband Colin Jost made going back to work a whole lot easier.

He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night. It's great when it's your partner there to help you do it.

That’s incredibly sweet of the Weekend Update anchor to do that for his wife while she’s at work. When two people are parents, it’s important to be able to share the responsibilities. Luckily, Johansson and Jost have got parenting in the bag. She gave birth to her son in August 2021, whom she and her hubby named Cosmo, but the SNL star’s mother wouldn’t have it . She felt it sounded more like a “hippie” name and would prefer “Cosimo.” Sorry, Mrs. Jost, but it looks like Cosmo stays!

Scarlett Johansson first met Colin Jost in 2006 when she was hosting SNL and he was a writer for the NBC comedy series. Then when she hosted for the second time in 2017, these two started dating, and then became engaged in May 2019. Unfortunately, their engagement was postponed because of the pandemic as they knew this wasn’t the time for a big group to gather even for a momentous occasion. Fortunately, this loving couple were able to exchange vows in October 2020, and Jost had no problems showing off his wedding ring on the NBC sketch comedy series . He even got writer and executive producer of SNL Steve Higgins to officiate their wedding . This proves that not even a global COVID-19 outbreak could stop these two lovebirds from getting hitched.

Seeing Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson together in SNL cameos, commercials or film premieres really warms your heart. She said herself that she finds it better to do events with her husband , like when they both stepped out on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Asteroid City. She said it definitely beats having to explain how the day went over the phone. Johansson also felt at ease during the premiere being with her castmates, as she was familiar with everyone as well as their spouses. I’m sure this helps make the premiere a very enjoyable and relaxing experience.