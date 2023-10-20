Scarlett Johansson Reacts To Colin Jost Returning To SNL: ‘Definitely An Adjustment'

The 2023 Writers Strike came to an end at the end of September, which means it was time for the writers to go back to work. The SAG-AFTRA strike is continues on, however writer-dependent and "Network-Code" shows like late night talk shows, daytime television, and Saturday Night Live are able to return to air. This means the cast and crews of these shows are actively back at work, including Colin Jost, who is the “Weekend Update” anchor for SNL. His wife Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about what it was like to have her husband back at the SNL grind.

The Black Widow actress was interviewed by ET while attending the Golden Heart Awards in New York City, where she was being honored for her non-profit humanitarian work. Johansson chatted with the outlet about the end of the Writers Strike, and what it meant for her and her family. She shares an infant son named Cosmo with Jost, who was born last year. While Johansson is a member of SAG and is still on strike with her union, she is happy that Jost is back doing what he loves, even with the crazy schedule. She said:

I'm really excited for all the writers and all the performers at SNL. They've been like desperate to get back to work doing what they love. It's definitely an adjustment in the household. That schedule is so crazy. But it's always exciting to see those guys. They're incredible, and we need them now more than ever.

We definitely do need SNL more than ever, which always seems to keep the world laughing even when things are grim. The show often uses its platform to address global issues while also being able to find humor in the news of the week. The sketch show came back on Saturday with Pete Davidson hosting, and Jost back at the Weekend Update desk. Even though the schedule must be insane to keep up with, especially with Jost’s infant child at home, Johansson seems supportive of the comedian’s continued work on SNL, and has always been enthusiastic about her love for the NBC show.

The couple met on SNL back in 2010 when Colin Jost was acting as a writer on the network mainstay, and the Avengers alum was hosting. The actress has hosted the show a grand total of 6 times, making her a certified member of the “Five Timers Club.” They started dating in 2017 after Johansson made another SNL appearance, and the two got married in 2020 in the most “New York” way possible, aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The show clearly holds a special place in their love story, and hopefully fans get to see yet another hosting stint from Johansson once the actors strike comes to an end.

Even though the Writers Strike ending means more SNL, actors aren’t able to use the hosting gig to promote new material. The show’s list of announced Season 49 hosts includes comedians and musicians like Nate Bargatze and Bad Bunny, instead of actors looking to promote their fall movies. While Jost may be excited to return to work at Studio 8H, the strike carries on for many and it may be a while before Hollywood sees a true return to normal, including Johansson. Hopefully the Marriage Story is able to join her beau back at work very soon.

You can see Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live, which airs this week on NBC at 11:30pm, and fans can also revisit previous episodes of the sketch comedy show with a Peacock subscription. You can also check out Scarlett Johansson in her latest film Asteroid City, which is also currently available to stream on the platform.