Scott Disick And Travis Barker Are Reportedly Playing Nice, But Is It Just An Act For The Kardashians' New Hulu Show?

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancée Travis Barker are pretty much living their best lives at the moment. However, the same apparently can’t be said for Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, as the reality star has allegedly taken issue with his old flame’s new romance. Though he’s reportedly thrown shade at them and has sought to distance himself from his ex and her family as of late, things are said to be changing. Recent reports indicate that Disick and Barker are now seeking to work out their differences. But are their efforts legitimate or merely for the sake of the family’s upcoming Hulu series?

The two men reportedly crossed paths at Kris Jenner’s recent birthday celebration, which was reportedly filmed for the upcoming series. The News reports that the two were “cordial” when interacting with each other. Though this is good to hear, one still can’t help but wonder if this is for the cameras. So let’s briefly talk through the arguments as to why this apparent mending of fences may or may not be genuine:

Why Scott Disick And Travis Barker May Actually Be Trying To Bury The Hatchet

At this point, barring any kind of dramatic turn, it would seem that the Blink-182 drummer will indeed be walking Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle one day. Or at the very least, the two seem ready for some kind of long-term relationship. As a result, the Flip It Like Disick star may have just conceded to this notion. The News’ sources seem to suggest that very thing:

Scott knows he can't escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them.

Further run-ins between the two men are bound to happen as time moves on, especially since Scott Disick co-parents three kids with his ex-flame. And the children seem to be playing a role in keeping the exes on good terms, as evidenced by a fun social media comment Disick recently made. On top of this, one must also consider the reports stating that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has moved on and is now looking for a new love of his own.

On the other side of this, Travis Barker, despite all of the external drama surrounding his romance, hasn’t shown any open resentment towards his soon-to-be-wife’s former partner. As a matter of fact, the site also states that the rockstar “always says hello to Scott and is very nice.” The source even adds that he “doesn't want any bad blood” with Lord Disick. This, combined with Disick’s potential concession, could mean the two are letting bygones be bygones.

Why Hulu May Could Be The Cause For The “Cordial” Relationship Between The Two

On the other side of the equation, the News’ sources assert that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex only attended her mother’s party because he “has signed on to their new show and had to be present.” With this, the event may have actually been one of the last places Scott Disick actually wanted to be. I mean, if he truly “doesn't really know how to act” around his ex and her fiancée, then why show up to the party unless it’s a work obligation, right?

Of course, the biggest question here is whether or not the two are only trying to keep things classy for the film crew. Now, some of you are probably considering all of the scandalous things that happened on KUWTK and its related spinoffs over the years. However, based on what’s been revealed about the new series, the family and producers are seeking to take things in a different direction. Sources have referred to the show as being more “chic” than its predecessors.

Reports also allege that it could have a more “political” vibe, as it apparently focuses heavily on Kim Kardashian’s journey to become a lawyer. These assertions alone would seem to indicate that the Kardashian/Jenners want to show new sides of themselves, which could mean showcasing less on-camera drama in the process.

What becomes of Scott Disick and Travis Barker’s relationship moving forward is pretty much a mystery at this point. But whether they like it or not, the two are definitely in each other’s orbits now. Viewers surely see how things play out when the Kardashian’s new show finally hits Hulu at some point in the future.