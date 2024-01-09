SEAL Team's David Boreanaz Shares Bittersweet Post Kicking Off Filming For Final Season, And Fans Are As Shook As I Am

The end is near for Bravo, as SEAL Team heads towards its seventh and final season. The military drama has had much success on Paramount+ after switching to the streamer from CBS at the beginning of Season 5. It’s been close to a year since the series got the green light for Season 7, just less than two months since it was announced that said season would be its last. Now, as filming begins, David Boreanaz has shared a bittersweet photo, and I am both shocked and in my feels about the realization.

David Boreanaz took to Instagram to share with fans that he's started his final stint in the role of Jason Hayes, Bravo 1. While there isn’t much to analyze within the photo, it does look like he and the crew are in the midst of filming Episode 2 of Season 7, according to the clapperboard the Angel alum is holding. It's still a solid pic nonetheless, and you can check it out for yourself in the post down below:

Even though news of SEAL Team's end surfaced in November, fans still can't seem to face the fact that they will soon have to say goodbye to Bravo. Like many, r4chee admitted they weren’t ready for the show to end:

Nooo! I'm not ready for it to end!!! An absolute pleasure meeting you in September.

As of right now, very few details surrounding the plot of the seventh season have been made public. However, fans should probably expect it to deal with the aftermath of the Season 6 finale, during which Jason, Bravo, and other SEALs admitted their traumas to command and what they’ve been suffering from. Considering how traumatic the episode was, with the death of Max Thieriot’s Clay Spenser, the final season will (hopefully) a tad lighter when wrapping up the stories. That’s what flacker356 is hoping for anyways:

Please give Jason a happy ending 🥺

Narlybookworm, meanwhile, isn't so much concerned with the fact that the action-drama is ending, it seems. They're more fixed on the prospect of David Boreanaz soon being available to do other projects that may or may not include revisiting a previous franchise:

Soooo what you're saying is now you're free to do more bones?? 👉👈

A premiere date for SEAL Team Season 7 has yet to be revealed, but it’s likely the final episodes will still be part of the 2024 TV schedule. The fact that filming has started is definitely a good indicator of that. Even though the series will be ending, fans can probably take comfort in the notion that the producers will want it to go out on a high note. I don't know about you, but I'm both excited and emotional when thinking about what might lie ahead during this final stretch of episodes. Here's hoping there's enough closure by the end -- and that David Boreanaz shares even more BTS nuggets like this photo.

Hopefully, a premiere date and more information for SEAL Team Season 7 will be released soon. As for right now, know that all six seasons of the former CBS military drama are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.