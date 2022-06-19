SEAL Team Is Finally Back In Action, And David Boreanaz Shared A Fun BTS Look

Paramount+’s SEAL Team wrapped up its fifth season some time ago, and fans have surely been awaiting updates on what's to come. We'll you'll be happy to know that your favorite heroes are finally back in action, as the military drama is currently filming its sixth season. And series lead David Boreanaz shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo that's enough to get one pumped!

SEAL Team's Season 5 finale ended on a cliffhanger that saw the Bravo team get ambushed while on a mission. Since then, many have likely wondered who will survive and who won't. David Boreanaz’s Instagram post doesn't confirm anything one way or the other, but the fresh snapshot, which shows him looking on as he stands on the set, is cool nonetheless. Take a look:

By the looks of the shot, it seems like Jason Hayes is fine, but it’s also possible that this is a misdirect. I mean, for all we know, the actor could be filming aa flashback that takes place before the events of the tense finale. Regardless of that, though, it’s just so nice to see the star back on set for Season 6.

And as far as we know, David Boreanaz will once again be joined on set by his co-stars, including Max Theriot, whose future on SEAL Team was in question for a little while. Thieriot, who plays Clay Spenser, has a new series headed to CBS this fall called Fire Country. And with him starring on that show, many wondered if he might pull double duty on both shows. Thankfully, though, it was reported last month that he will indeed return to play Clay once more.

As Season 6 gets underway, fans also have another project from the franchise to look forward to. Earlier this year, it was announced that a SEAL Team movie was also in the works at Paramount+. Details on the production are slim right now, but I'm excited thinking about what the producers have in store on that front.

Going back to Season 6, it'll mark the first full season that the military drama will have been on Paramount+ after moving to the streamer towards the beginning of the fifth. The move proved successful, as evidenced by it getting renewed not long after the finale dropped.

As of this writing, the streamer has yet to announce a premiere date for SEAL Team Season 6, and it's also unclear how many episodes it'll have. What does seem apparent right now, though, is that David Boreanaz and his colleagues are already in the thick of things.