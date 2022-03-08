SEAL Team Star Shares Final Shot Of Season 5 Shortly After Paramount+'s Big Renewal

Military drama SEAL Team is currently gearing up for a sixth season, and I am ready for more action. Since Paramount+ renewed the series, many have been pumped. Series star David Boreanaz was quick to share his excitement, though co-star Justin Melnick took a slightly different approach in a recent social media post. He's looking ahead but also getting nostalgic by showing off the final shot from the fifth season's finale.

Justin Melnick, who portrays Brock Reynolds on the show, took to Instagram to share a special photo with his followers. The snapshot was taken during the final bit of filming for the latest season of the series. Specifically, it would seem it was taken as the crew was shooting the intense ambush Bravo found themselves in during the episode's closing moments. Even though the status of the team is unknown, Melnick is clearly excited for what Season 6 holds. Check out the image in the post down below:

Considering the unfortunate way SEAL Team ended Season 5, it’s nice to see something positive came from the scene. Justin Melnick is always one to post behind-the-scenes photos and videos. In the past, he's used them to praise the crew and show off the stunts he gets to do on the series. And at times, he simply gushes about getting to work on the series. With the star's enthusiasm, it's making me more hopeful that Brock comes out of this current situation mostly unscathed.

Aside from this latest post, Justin Melnick did celebrate the show’s renewal when it was announced. After the news broke, he marked the occasion by sharing a BTS video of Bravo’s ambush, which showed just what it takes to bring that explosion and action to life. He and his co-stars surely have some memorable moments on the set.

While most of the cast is expected to return in the upcoming season, one star may be missing. Max Thieriot, who has portrayed Bravo recruit Clay Spenser since Season 1, could be heading out. It was recently announced that Thieriot will star in Cal Fire, a show he's developing for CBS that's based on his own experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. If the series is given a full order, it’s hard to tell how things will play out.

On a more certain note, Season 6 isn't the only project SEAL Team fans can be excited for. Shortly after the renewal announcement, Paramount+ announced that a movie is in the works. Although there isn’t much information on it just yet, it's great to know there's more in store for these great characters. And as the movie and new season ramp up, let's hope Justin Melnick continues the trend of sharing cool behind-the-scenes photos.

You can relive the action-packed and emotional Season 5 finale of SEAL Team, as well as the rest of the series, with the use of a Paramount+ subscription.