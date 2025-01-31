Season 3 Of The Sex Lives Of College Girls Has Ended, And There Are 3 Reasons Why I Hope It’s Renewed

After ten drama-filled episodes, Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls has officially ended its time on the 2025 TV schedule. While I admit I had my apprehensions about the season after Reneé Rapp’s emotional goodbye, the season ended up being one of the best yet for the Max original series. The real twist came in the season finale when the team behind the series strayed from the standard they set in the first two seasons and chose not to end on a cliffhanger.

Seeing Whitney, Bela, Kimberly, and the newest character, Kacey, back in their dorm, happy and smiling, was a real treat in a season that put the girls through hell. However, just because the season ended without some catastrophic cliffhanger doesn’t mean that the Essex girls’ stories are over. In fact, I’d argue there are even more reasons now for the show to get renewed for a fourth season.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Bela Deserves Time To Continue To Embrace Her Bisexuality

One of the biggest revelations to happen in Season 3 was Bela realizing she’s bisexual. Eagle-eyed fans have theorized about Bela's sexual orientation since the show began, pointing out how she’s queer-coded and taking notice of how invested she became in Leighton after the latter came out to them as a lesbian. And it finally came to fruition when Bela kissed the organizer of the school’s storytelling shows.

She embraced her newfound sexuality fairly quickly, coming out to her friends and later her mom not long after having the life-changing revelation. But if there’s one thing fans know about Bela, it’s that anything that seems too good to be true probably is. While things seem great with Haley, Bela doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to relationships. And as a self-proclaimed sex-positive comedian who built an entire storytelling show around her sexual experiences with men, it’s unlikely that Haley is going to be “the one.”

I, for one, hope the comedy series gets renewed for a fourth season so we can see Bela get into even more dating and hook-up mishaps now that she’s doubled her eligible pool of partners.

(Image credit: Max)

With Leighton officially out of the picture, the girls welcome a new roommate this season. Right from the start, Kacey finds herself entangled in some epic drama of her own when she discovers her high school sweetheart has been cheating on her and then starts dating a fellow cast member in the school’s theater production. Things get even worse when Kacey loses her virginity to said cast member, only to have him break up with her because he feels they’re moving too quickly.

Thankfully, Kacey gets her revenge on Cooper by belting out “Never Enough” in an emotional performance during the production. It’s an empowering moment for Kacey, who has struggled with her self-worth this season. However, her growth isn’t done.

Sex Lives of College Girls deserves a fourth season so Kacey can continue to grow and eventually put her overbearing mother in her place. It also wouldn’t hurt to see her find a new love interest — perhaps the theater’s student stage manager, who seemed enamored with Kacey’s stellar performance in the finale episode.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

There’s More Room For Whitney To Grow Into Her Own

Ever since Whitney arrived at Essex, her college journey has been entangled with soccer. Things came to a halt this season when Whitney learned to put her well-being above her soccer duties and quit the team. Of course, it was only short-lived, and after causing a stir with the athletic board, Whitney found herself back on the field.

It’s one of the first times fans have seen Whitney stand up for herself, and it was a powerful moment. I’d love to see Whitney continue to champion herself and fight for the student-athletes to have more of a balance between their academics, sports, and personal lives.

There’s also the question of whether her second chance with Canaan is going to end differently than the first time they got together. If that’s not enough reason for the show to get renewed for a fourth season, I don’t know what it is.

Of course, there are other stories I’d love to see play out in the subsequent season, too. I have a newfound love for Lila, who deserves an emotional arc of her own instead of constantly being regulated to being comedic relief. And who can forget Kimberly, who is potentially going to face legal trouble after leading a group of students in taking down the school’s wifi so they couldn’t livestream an appearance of a controversial political figure? Not to mention, it would also be unfortunate for a show about college to get canceled before the characters have had a chance to graduate — but it’s definitely happened before.

And yet, upon writing, The Sex Lives of College Girls has yet to be renewed for a fourth season. Right now, fans' best bet for getting that to happen is to stream the first three seasons of the show as much as possible with their active Max subscriptions.