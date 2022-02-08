See How Jennifer Aniston Celebrated Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 Starting To Film

When it comes to increasingly successful and star-studded Netflix original movies as of late, 2019’s Murder Mystery is among the streaming site’s most watched flicks. It brought Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back together for the first time since 2011’s Just Go With It for a comedic whodunnit. It’s no surprise there’s a sequel on its way, and Aniston has confirmed she is currently on the Murder Mystery 2 set with Sandler.

The Friends actress took to her Instagram on Monday to share a cute photo on the beach alongside Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2, along with some kind of dance party happening occurring on set with the actor. Check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

It’s great to see the co-stars back together for the Netflix sequel. They look like they’re having a ball on the set of the film alongside some picturesque views. Jennifer Aniston captioned the photo “Back to work with my buddy” and name dropped Murder Mystery 2.

When Murder Mystery dropped on Netflix in summer of 2019, it racked up views from 31 million accounts in North American within its first three days on the service. The comedy was wildly popular on the platform, and it’s great to see these two funny actors back together for another round.

Last summer, Murder Mystery 2 nabbed its director Jeremy Garelick , who has previously worked with Jennifer Aniston on The Break-Up as a producer, along with helming The Wedding Ringer and The Binge. James Vanderbilt, who wrote the first Murder Mystery, penned the sequel as well. Along with Aniston and Adam Sandler, we know there are other familiar cast members from the original who are returning, namely Adeel Akhtar and John Kani.

Also, Murder Mystery 2 has recruited some new faces in its cast. Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith, Oxygen’s Mélanie Laurent, Shazam’s Mark Strong, King Richard’s Tony Goldwyn and Bridesmaids’ Annie Mumolo will star with Aniston and Sandler in the movie that is reportedly filming in Paris and the Caribbean.

In the 2019 movie, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler play a couple celebrating their 15-year anniversary in Europe when they unexpectedly get invited aboard a yacht, where a murder occurs. Sandler’s character has recently lied about becoming a detective, so this puts him in an uncomfortable position on the trip. Once the couple aid in solving the mystery, he does become a detective, leaving the door open for more mystery solving for the duo.

Jennifer Aniston is filming Murder Mystery 2 between a busy lineup of upcoming projects , including the next season of The Morning Show, Miss USA biopic Hail Mary and a film collaboration with Sex Education’s Sophie Goodhart. The actress has quipped before that Murder Mystery 2 is an important project for her in the COVID era to get her “fart jokes” in and enjoy starring in a light-hearted comedy.