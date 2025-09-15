I've Seen Hamilton A Million Times, But Watching On The Big Screen Made Me Realize Something New (That Sent Me Down A Rabbit Hole)

Ever since Hamilton became available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, it’s been part of the regular rotation in my household. It’s something to throw on while doing laundry or when we just can’t agree on what to watch. That’s why it was a no-brainer to snatch up tickets when the Broadway production hit the big screen in celebration of its 10th anniversary, and I was surprised that the experience made me realize something new.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Seeing Hamilton On The Big Screen Made Me Experience It Differently

In addition to watching Hamilton on Disney+ a million times, I was also fortunate enough to get tickets to the touring theatrical production a couple of years ago, and it was like I was seeing the story again for the very first time. However, because I'm so familiar with the original cast's recording that's available to stream, I had no such expectations for a life-changing experience in the movie theater, regardless of the bigger screen.

I figured my daughter and I would enjoy our favorite Hamilton songs while munching on popcorn and singing along as loud as we deemed appropriate. Those things did happen, but I also noticed details of the play that I hadn’t before. Imagine my surprise when my teenager leaned over and whispered that she, too, had only just realized that the choreography during the music-less portion of “The World Was Wide Enough” took movements from “My Shot” and other numbers.

Now, I’m sure this is not news to many Hamilton fans out there, but I was honestly shocked that not only had this big-screen experience allowed me to see the familiar production differently, but that my daughter had the exact same experience. Why?

My guess is that when I’m watching the movie at home, I’m less dialed in by the two-and-a-half hour mark. In the theater, however, there was nothing else fighting for my attention, and this newfound detail I’d come upon renewed my passion for the play all over again.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Went Down A Rabbit Hole Following My Hamilton Experience

Just like in the days following my first viewing of Hamilton on Disney+, my movie theater experience inspired me to learn more about the production. I really wanted to confirm what we had noticed about “The World Was Wide Enough,” so I threw on the first of three episodes of The Hamilcast that featured choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

There was definitely some Hamilton sorcery happening because my question was answered — in detail — in the first 15 minutes of that podcast episode. The choreographer explained that not only were movements taken from “My Shot” for that Act II number but from “Right Hand Man” and “Helpless,” as Alexander Hamilton’s life flashes before his eyes.

OK, consider me officially down the rabbit hole, because apparently — despite so many repeated viewings of Hamilton — there’s so much more that I haven’t seen yet.

While my daughter and I had our own experience in the movie theater, I’d like to think that others who have streamed the movie regularly for the past five years also were able to walk away with something new. And I really wonder how anyone is able to watch this movie just once.

Hamilton is available to stream on Disney+, and check your local theaters to see if a 10th anniversary screening is playing near you.