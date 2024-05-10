Of Course People Have All The Selena Gomez Comments After Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy News, But She Set Boundaries

There’s going to be a new bundle of joy in the celebrity world, as Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy with an artsy video that showed off the influencer’s prominent baby bump. But anytime the Biebers are making headlines, Selena Gomez is never far from people’s minds, and predictably there were immediately tons of comments about what the “Lose You to Love Me” singer thinks about her ex-boyfriend’s big news. Thankfully she already had boundaries in place for her passionate and inquisitive fanbase.

What Fans Are Saying About Selena Gomez Amid Bieber Pregnancy Reveal

This may be a huge moment for Justin Bieber and his wife of six years, but fans certainly made sure Selena Gomez got some of that spotlight. Despite how long it’s been since the Only Murders in the Building star and the “Baby” singer ended their on-off relationship, they haven’t been able to extinguish the rumors that drama still exists there. Upon Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy news, many on X (Twitter) assumed Gomex wasn’t taking it too well, as one site tweeted:

"justin Bieber is in that car”Selena Gomez: pic.twitter.com/ESx8umbfXTMay 3, 2024

Another fan imagined that Selena Gomez was going full Regina George, so be on the lookout for any Burn Books:

Selena Gomez after find out Hailey bieber is pregnant with justin pic.twitter.com/fWcfFB0dxcMay 9, 2024

Unfortunately there have been plenty of heinous comments regarding Selena Gomez’s mental health, but lots of people also seemed legitimately concerned about her. Others had some admittedly humorous comments as well. More reactions included:

Selena reading this on her phone wearing the choker justin got her in 2013 – rumourshaveit

Somebody check on that blush lady omg, like seriously – cocoellean

Hailey Bieber pregnant…omg Selena Gomez is gonna go on a rampage – davjolie

Hailey & Justin expecting a baby… somebody check on Selena QUICK. – YSLONIKA

Not to be messy but I wonder how Sel*na G*mez is feeling right now – RoseyPears

Hailey Bieber is pregnant ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Selena Gomez now you can move on 👋 – athena0a

What some people fail to notice (or believe) is that Selena Gomez seemingly has moved on, and she possibly attempted to remind people of that by posting a few photos of her and boyfriend Benny Blanco in her Instagram Stories. She also had other boundaries in place.

Selena Gomez may be the most followed woman on Instagram, but she’s also pretty vocal about not allowing social media to affect her mental health in a negative way. She recently spoke out about how giving up control of her Instagram was “ the most rewarding gift ,” and long before we knew of the bun growing in Hailey Bieber’s oven, Gomez had already set another boundary. Earlier this month the actress spoke with TODAY at her Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit, saying:

I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends. So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me. Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything. I felt empowered by doing that, by saying, 'This is just for me.'

It may not have been her intention when she turned off the comments (or maybe it was, since Justin Bieber has been involved in her social media breaks in the past), but this means Selena Gomez is able to avoid the masses showing up to share their opinions directly on her Instagram page.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors