Selena Gomez Attended A High School Volleyball Game After Being Randomly Asked To Go, And Zoë Saldaña Is Saying What We're All Thinking

Following her Instagram break , Selena Gomez returned to the app in full force in the only way she knows how: being relatable. She’s not afraid to be open and honest, whether it's clarifying rumors about one of her songs or sharing swimwear photos exuding body positivity. It’s why fans love her. That, and she always shows up for them, like randomly attending a high school volleyball game after being asked. Also, Zoë Saldaña caught wind of what happened and said what most of us are likely thinking.

Selena Gomez was just in Colorado for the Telluride Film Festival, supporting her latest movie, Emilia Pérez. While roaming the streets of the small-mountain town, she saw a handmade poster from local high schoolers asking her to come to their next home volleyball game, with the date and time attached. Being the thoughtful person she is, the Only Murders In The Building star actually showed up. The team was completely surprised and the Rare Beauty mogul took pictures with everyone, documenting the whole saga in an Instagram post:

This all took place this past weekend, in between festival events and appearances for Emilia Pérez. This latest project from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard received wide acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. It's a musical drama that follows the transition of a wanted drug cartel leader in Mexico to their true gender identity as a woman, Emilia Pérez, and her new life as a philanthropist and socialite.

Selena Gomez stars in the film as the narco’s wife, alongside Zoë Saldaña, who plays a lawyer tasked with helping the evading drug lord in exchange for a huge pay day and a new life. So, of course, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum weighed in on her co-star’s surprise appearance at the high school via the Instagram comments, and she really is reading my mind along with a host of other people's:

The kindest heart indeed. 🥹

So true. Is that not the cutest thing you’ve seen all day? The “Bad Liar” singer has always been so kind to fans. Based on the video, Selena Gomez is happy to be there, and it's evident just how much her showing up meant to the players. Her genuine act was not lost on her friends, who flooded the user-limited comments in support of the kind gesture. Here are some of the top reactions on the post, and every single one is valid:

Also, of course, a simple yet sweet message from her consistent hype man and rumored fiancé Benny Blanco was in the mix as well. Blanco simply replied:

Benny Blanco seems to show up for her in the same way that she shows up for her fans, and my Disney kid heart is so happy that Selena Gomez is in a relationship with a supportive partner. I need to see more of them and this film festival. However, she has been keeping us fans well fed with Only Murders content and "demure" TikToks , so I guess I can’t complain that much.

Having followed the Wizards of Waverly Place actress throughout her entire acting career , I’m highly anticipating her next film. I'm also hoping for more wholesome content like the high school post, with Zoë Saldaña and others sharing love again if that happens.