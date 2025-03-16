Selena Gomez's Alleged Wedding Plans Are Way More Low-Key Than Most Celebrities, But It Would Fit Her And Benny Blanco

Wedding bells are ringing for Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. The celebrity couple got engaged during a quirky Taco Bell picnic in December 2024, and Blanco gave the singer a gorgeous (and massive) marquis diamond ring. The two officially started dating in mid-2023, following a meet-cute that occurred years earlier. They seem delightfully happy, and excited to start their life together. As for their wedding plans, they're reportedly keeping things low-key, and that seems to track for the high-profile couple.

The place where Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco apparently spend the most time together is likely where they will be tying the knot. A source told OK Magazine that the couple will probably wed at the Beverly Hills home that they share. This seems like an on-par move for the duo, who’s love for each other his historically seemed to top all the pomp and circumstance of their celebrity. As for their supposed reasoning for this decision, the source said:

Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home. They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!

The couple also allegedly hasn’t finalized the guest list, but there are a few famous faces that we can likely anticipate being there. After all, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship has spanned decades, and Swift even joked about being the flower girl in her wedding. So she'll likely be in attendance if her schedule permits. Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short also feel like obvious attendees, as they have gotten very close to the Emilia Pérez star since the show started. Gomez famously keeps her circle close, but those in it are some ride-or-die friends.

While the two music industry veterans appear to be in love, they also seem to be taking their time with the wedding plans. They've been enjoying their engagement and the creative projects they have been working on together including their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which releases on March 21st. However, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place producer is reportedly ready to enter wedding planning mode, and she and her beau are pulling from past inspiration as they plan for the romantic event of their lives. The source also told OK:

She still has to decide what she’ll walk down the aisle in. They also need to set the date, pick flowers and figure out a color scheme. Selena’s pulled out her old wedding vision board for some inspiration!

Selena Gomez has rocked gorgeous white looks during her engagement period, but I personally can’t wait to see what she wears for the main event. Her sense of style and fashion has always been chic and elegant, so I totally can see her infusing this into her wedding look. I wonder if she’ll go big and make a statement, or keep it more low-key to remain in sync with her alleged wedding plans. Either way, I’m sure the "Bad Liar" singer will look absolutely stunning in whatever she wears and that the wedding will be gorgeous. The couple seems to really love each other, and I’m rooting for their happy ending.

It seems like Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are still in the early stages of planning, so it'll probably be a while for we see those wedding photos on the ‘gram. But, in the meantime, you can check out I Said I Love You First, which will soon be available on Spotify and Apple Music. Fans of Gomez can also see her in all four seasons of Only Murders in the Building, which are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.