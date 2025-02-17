Selena Gomez's Meet Cute With Benny Blanco Involved Her Mom, But They Didn't Get Together For Years After

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make up one of the most popular couples in Hollywood right now. The two have received a lot of attention since they linked up in June 2023, and that’s only risen since Gomez and Blanco became engaged. Despite the massive buzz surrounding them, the two stars seem to be enjoying this time in their lives. The pair may have coupled up a few years ago, but they actually met years earlier. And it turns out Gomez’s mother played a key role in making that meet cute happen.

The two singers just hit a major milestone as a celebrity couple due to the fact that they recently completed their first joint interview. Interview Magazine had the honor of conducting that conversation, during which the stars discussed their careers and personal lives. Among the topics discussed were the circumstances that caused them to cross paths. The 32-year-old billionaire actress kicked off with details, and her beau chimed in:

Selena Gomez: It’s actually very difficult to figure out. I was around 16, 17.

Benny Blanco: And we first had music come out in 2013 or something. Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet.

Gomez: I was with Disney Records.

Over the years, Selena Gomez has spoken fondly of her mother, Mandy Teefey, who she’s quite close to. Given the fact that Teefey orchestrated the meet-up between her daughter and future son-in-law, I’d say that Gomez owes her mama a bit of gratitude. Who knows, for sure, whether she and now-36-year-old Benny Blanco would've gotten to spend some personal time together otherwise. Blanco and Gomez recalled being “pals” early on, but their attraction grew as they worked in the studio together. They also said:

Gomez: I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blanco: Yes. I literally didn’t know. We were in the session and I was like, ‘You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.’ I hadn’t thought about it at all. And then we were texting afterwards and we decided to get dinner the next day. I guess she thought it was a date and I had no idea it was a date. The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, ‘Wait, does she like me?’ I was clueless. From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it feels so different. The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’

On that note, the “Roses” singer popped the question in late 2024, and the announcement was met with a wave of support from fans. His proposal included a picnic lunch of Taco Bell, which is wild on the surface but makes sense because it’s apparently Selena Gomez’s favorite. Since then, Gomez’s stunning ring, which she and her partner discussed while speaking to Interview, also went viral for its sheer beauty.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has had a lot to celebrate over the past year, and I’m not just talking about her engagement. She’s received praise for her role in the musical drama film Emilia Pérez (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). During this awards season, she’s been recognized by various organizations and has received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations among other distinctions. While she admitted that “some of the magic has disappeared” for her due to the controversy involving co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, the actress is choosing to focus on the more positive aspects of the situation.

As for Selena Gomez’s upcoming nuptials with Benny Blanco, it’s hard to say if the two might tie the knot this year. Whenever they do, though, I’d imagine that fans will be swooning over any wedding pics that are shared. The ceremony is sure to be beautiful and, while she’s there, Gomez’s mom can smile not only knowing that her daughter is becoming a married woman but because she also helped make that happen.