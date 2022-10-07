Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Pregnancy Post About How She Wants To 'Approach Motherhood'

Reality star Heather Rae El Moussa (whose show, Selling Sunset, can be watched with a Netflix subscription ) has had quite the year. After marrying former Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa in late October, the couple got to work on their pregnancy plans very quickly, but soon ran into some child-bearing roadblocks. Fortunately, they were eventually met with the shock of happy baby-bump news , and now that she’s several months along, the real estate agent has shared a sweet post about how she wants to “approach motherhood.”

What Did Heather Rae El Moussa Say About The Type Of Mom She Wants To Be?

The one-time Playboy model has been very open with fans as she and her new husband have been going through their pregnancy journey. She admitted to followers when they first received “not ideal” news in January about their attempts to start a family, and by April was speaking about feeling that her body just wasn’t ready to carry a child . Luckily, it was about three months later that she was able to announce her pregnancy, and she’s already been putting a lot of thought into what type of parent she’d like to be. On Instagram , the mother to be said:

I think in my life as a whole I’ve tried to do everything with intention and that’s exactly how I want to approach motherhood - with meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions.

Well, this certainly seems like a good plan to have, right? Parenting is probably the hardest gig someone could take on and not get paid for, and while we all know that it takes tons of your attention, there’s also another part to it. Making sure that you’re making as many decisions as possible with thorough “intention” about what you want your child to learn and the kind of life you want to help create for them is just as important as the basics of making sure that all of the many things that need to happen get done. She continued:

I want to be the type of mom who works and has an amazing career but who also is there for all of the moments, big or small, for our baby boy. I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive and my only hope is that I can be one of his role models one day.

Awwww! While it’s probably unlikely that any parent is truly around to witness all of the memorable moments in their child’s life, there’s certainly nothing wrong with having a sincere desire to hit that benchmark. And, as the star said, the big thing is really just making your best effort to be as “present, involved, loving and supportive” as possible. You can take a look at her full post, below:

