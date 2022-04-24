Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Opens Up About Why She’s ‘Not Ready’ To Carry A Child Amid Pregnancy Journey

Last October, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa finally got hitched after a year of dating. It was a big ceremony filmed as part of a special for HGTV on El Moussa’s side and for the fifth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset on Young’s side. Since then, the couple have been candid about wanting a child of their own together as well, even documenting their fertility journey on social media. But Young is now opening up further about why she’s “not ready” to carry a child at this point in time.

In an interview with Page Six, the real estate agent for the now-notorious Oppenheim Group explained that her schedule is just too hectic. She said she has “a lot of things coming up” that she’s preparing for that wouldn’t make having a baby feasible right now with Tarek El Moussa. Apparently, this includes responsibilities outside of just work and Selling Sunset drama. She added:

Already having two kids and balancing work and life and family — just everything. I just felt like my body’s not ready.

The reality star and former Playboy cover girl is seemingly referring to her new role as stepmom to Tarek El Moussa’s other kids. El Moussa and his, ex-wife Christina Haack (who has quietly gotten remarried herself just this month), both share custody of their two children: Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11. That, coupled with reports of Selling Sunset getting renewed for more seasons, is evidently the delay, with Heather Rae Young telling the outlet that she wants to have her own child when she’s not feeling “stressed” and “overwhelmed.”

In January, the 34-year-old shared the exciting news with her online audience that her embryos were looking viable for extraction. Heather Rae Young also revealed that Tarek El Moussa was hoping they would have twins someday. But after that, the last we heard about her ongoing IVF treatment was in March when the Selling Sunset alum said on the daytime talk show The Doctors that the shot regiment was difficult to deal with due to her small frame and the hormonal aftereffects. Last week, via Instagram, she explained how she loves being a “bonus mom” to her stepchildren and that she is only looking forward to having her own “when the time is right.”

She was adamant, though, while chatting with Page Six that they were definitely going to do an implant “this year.” All they’re waiting on is further genetic testing, due to Tarek El Moussa’s history of having cancer. The star went on to say:

I would really like to carry my own baby. … I’m a little nervous about it, but my mom had an easy pregnancy … so I’m hoping it runs in the family.

A potential bun in Heather Rae Young's oven, whenever that may be, would mark the second Selling Sunset baby. Hopefully, things work out as she and her husband are hoping. Catch up on the current fifth season of the reality series now, with the new episodes streaming as part of the 2022 Netflix schedule!