Sex And The City's Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back Against Fans' Age Complaints
By Rachel Romean last updated
Sarah Jessica Parker speaks up for Carrie Bradshaw.
Sex and the City was iconic for a number of reasons, but few moreso than the unforgettable fashion and beauty moments. The news surrounding the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That…, has been equally focused on which actors are returning and what they’ll be wearing. Unfortunately, many have also been putting heavy emphasis on the physical appearances of the stars, who have obviously aged a bit in the nearly two decades since the original series' finale. Now Sarah Jessica Parker, a.k.a the Carrie Bradshaw herself, is clapping back.
The Emmy-winning actress was the focus of the cover story for the December edition of Vogue. During the lengthy chat, she opened up about stepping back into her iconic character's sample size Manolo Blahniks. The story also acknowledges that And Just Like That… picks up with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in the present day. With this, fans have noticed that their favorite New Yorkers look a little different, and some are not totally supportive of Carrie’s gray hairs. But the Hocus Pocus alum has no time for that. She told the publication:
The star's comments ring true, especially in a world where wrinkles are considered to be the end of the world. Or, if not the end of the world, the end of a woman’s career in Hollywood. With this, premier roles are often reserved for the young, while older women are relegated to the sidelines.
The Sex and the City follow-up is clearly resisting this Hollywood trend by putting its middle-aged stars front and center. The set photos alone prove that Carrie Bradshaw is every bit as chic, vibrant, and cool as she was in the early 2000’ - maybe even more so. Like fine wine and gourmet cheese, some things just get better with age.
And Just Like That… is set to hit HBO this December. Fans will surely be excited to see Sarah Jessica Parker, as she's joined by original stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.