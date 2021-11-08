Sex And The City's Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back Against Fans' Age Complaints

Sex and the City was iconic for a number of reasons , but few moreso than the unforgettable fashion and beauty moments. The news surrounding the upcoming reboot , And Just Like That…, has been equally focused on which actors are returning and what they’ll be wearing. Unfortunately, many have also been putting heavy emphasis on the physical appearances of the stars, who have obviously aged a bit in the nearly two decades since the original series' finale. Now Sarah Jessica Parker, a.k.a the Carrie Bradshaw herself, is clapping back.

The Emmy-winning actress was the focus of the cover story for the December edition of Vogue. During the lengthy chat, she opened up about stepping back into her iconic character's sample size Manolo Blahniks. The story also acknowledges that And Just Like That… picks up with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in the present day. With this, fans have noticed that their favorite New Yorkers look a little different, and some are not totally supportive of Carrie’s gray hairs. But the Hocus Pocus alum has no time for that. She told the publication:

There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. ‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?

The star's comments ring true, especially in a world where wrinkles are considered to be the end of the world. Or, if not the end of the world, the end of a woman’s career in Hollywood. With this, premier roles are often reserved for the young, while older women are relegated to the sidelines.

The Sex and the City follow-up is clearly resisting this Hollywood trend by putting its middle-aged stars front and center. The set photos alone prove that Carrie Bradshaw is every bit as chic, vibrant, and cool as she was in the early 2000’ - maybe even more so. Like fine wine and gourmet cheese, some things just get better with age.