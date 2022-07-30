Sex/Life Season 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Drama

We all know that Netflix is great when it comes to releasing television shows that capture people’s attention immediately and then keep them talking for weeks after that initial binge is over. The summer of 2021 saw the streamer add to its list of sexually explicit movies on Netflix with a show that fits that description: Sex/Life. Now, after getting viewers talking for a number of steamy scenes and that wild Sex/Life Season 1 ending cliffhanger, Sex/Life Season 2 is bringing Billie’s (Sarah Shahi) sexual frustration and romantic confusion back to our screens.

But, what exactly do we know about the upcoming season of Sex/Life? How long have we known about the new season? Who will be in the cast? When will it film? Well, prepare yourselves, because we have a list of what we know about Sex/Life Season 2 waiting for you right here!

Sex/Life Was Renewed For Season 2 In September 2021

If you’ve been worried that Sex/Life fans such as yourself might be left in the unenviable position of having their beloved drama end on a cliffhanger, never fear. The series was, in fact, renewed for Season 2 near the end of September 2021. As noted by Deadline , Sex/Life being abandoned by Netflix was basically never going to happen, seeing as how the show was checked out by 67 million households in the first four weeks after its June 25, 2021 release.

Sex/Life Season 2 Finished Filming In Spring 2022

Luckily, we shouldn’t have much longer to wait until we at least get to see some photos of the action in Sex/Life Season 2, as the show finished filming in early 2022. While star Adam Demos posted to Instagram in late January about being ready to start filming on the new set of episodes soon, when he was speaking with Entertainment Tonight about his Netflix film, A Perfect Pairing (which debuted on May 19), Demos noted that they’d completed filming on his hot hit series just two weeks prior, putting it at a spring wrap date.

The Main Cast Is Expected To Return

Fans who loved the interplay of the four main characters also need not fear that anyone will be left behind when Season 2 finally graces our TV screens, as Netflix announced that each of those main Sex/Life cast members will return. So, we’ll be able to continue watching as Sarah Shahi’s Billie tries to reconcile her life with her (somewhat boring) husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) with her lust for her not entirely trustworthy ex-boyfriend, Brad (Adam Demos), while telling most of her secrets to her long-time best bud, Sasha (Margaret Odette).

In addition, TV Insider reports that the new season will also bring back recurring stars Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca), and actress Meghan Heffern posted to Instagram at the end of April about bringing Caroline back for Season 2.

There Will Be Several New Recurring Cast Members

As we all noticed in Season 1, these are some tangled romantic and sexual webs that have been created by Billie, Brad, Cooper, and Sasha on Sex/Life, meaning that it’s not unusual for new people to enter their orbits and stick around for a while. So, Season 2 will have some new recurring cast members.

Netflix’s Tudum (opens in new tab) announced that Craig Bierko (UnREAL), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It), Darius Homayoun (Tehran), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), and Wallis Day (Krypton) will all be joining in on the fun this time around. The TV Insider report referenced earlier also said that Bierko will play someone named Mick, Anthony is set for a character called Kam, and Homayoun is portraying Majid, while Bruce and Day are playing Spencer and Gigi, respectively. We don’t yet know how their roles will impact the narrative, though.

We Know The Title Of The Sex/Life Season 2 Finale

Right now, we don’t know much about what will happen to Billie, her two men, or anyone else in Sex/Life Season 2, but we do know the title of the new season’s finale, to keep us guessing about all of the sexual twists and turns that might be involved.

In January of 2022, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser took to Twitter with a picture of the title page of the script for the Season 2 finale, which will be called “Heavenly Day.” My guess is that the new season will be a lot like the first, and that the title is at least slightly deceptive.

Star Adam Demos Said The Season Is ‘Crazy’

From all the romantic turns, to the wild sex party episode, and that very memorable shower scene, most would agree that the freshman season of Sex/Life went pretty far, but, as he was chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Adam Demos (who noted that they can’t get carried away by their naughty sex scenes ) shared that Season 2 will actually be “crazy” in its own right. As he put it:

I can't say anything because it will ruin it, but it's crazy. It was a wild ride in season one, and they turned it up a lot. I don't think anyone's going to be disappointed, that's for sure.

WOW. Alright, folks, now I’m wondering what else could possibly happen over the course of Sex/Life Season 2 that would lead the already intense events to be turned up “a lot.”