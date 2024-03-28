Shane Gillis' Tires: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The Netflix Sitcom

Shane Gillis has been on quite a ride the past half-decade. The standup comedian went from being added to the Saturday Night Live cast and quickly fired before he even appeared on the long-running sketch comedy show, found a tremendous amount of success with a popular Netflix comedy special , and then returned to Studio 8H to be one of the SNL Season 49 hosts all in less than five years. Well, now Gillis is about to release his own sitcom, Tires.

The upcoming Netflix series , which is based on an original short Gillis made long before the whole SNL situation , will be landing on the streaming platform before too long, and we have all the details on everything you need to know about it. From its premiere date to its story to its cast and so much more, here’s what we know about Tires.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In February 2024, just days after Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live , Netflix announced that the comedian’s new scripted series, Tires, would premiere May 23rd after the streaming platform acquired the rights to the comedy show. The streamer also announced at the same time that Gillis has signed on for his second Netflix standup comedy special, which will be released at a later date.

Tires Centers On The Heir To An Auto Repair Chain Who Attempts To Turn The Family Business Around

(Image credit: NBC)

If you’re a fan of workplace shows like The Office then there’s a good chance you’ll be into Shane Gillis’ Tires, as the soon-to-be-released comedy series centers on a struggling auto mechanic center and its various employees. According to Netflix, the show will follow the “nervous and unqualified” heir to a chain of auto repair shops as he tries to turn the family business around, which may prove to be no easy task.

The premise, which has worked for countless shows in the past, could very well make Tires one of the funniest shows to look out for on Netflix later this year. And with Shane Gillis and several of his collaborators leading the project, this is going to be something his fans won’t want to miss.

When Can We Expect A Tires Trailer?

(Image credit: Shane Gillis)

With about two months until the show’s streaming debut at the time of this writing, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get to see a Tires trailer. Shortly after the show’s reveal, the Netflix is a Joke Instagram account shared a first-look image from the show, but no videos were released at that time or since. However, considering the show was produced before Netflix picked it up, there should be plenty of material to put together a trailer, or at least a teaser or clip sooner rather than later.

At the time of the reveal, Netflix also announced that Shane Gillis would be performing at the 2024 Netflix is a Joke Fest on May 4 and May 8, which could be a great time for the streamer to release clips from the upcoming show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shane Gillis And Steven Gerben Lead The Tires Cast

(Image credit: NBC; Comedy Central)

When Tires premieres in May, it will see a cast led by Shane Gillis and Steven Gerben, as well as appearances by other names some may be familiar with. Let’s break down the Tires cast now…

Shane Gills as Shane

(Image credit: Shane Gillis)

Shane Gillis will be taking on the role of Shane, Will's disruptive cousin and employee at the car shop. In addition to producing one of the funniest Netflix standup specials, Gillis has taken on various roles on series like Delco Proper, Gilly and Keeves, and Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical Peacock original series, Bupkis.

Steven Gerben as Will

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Steven Gerben, who has worked with Shane Gillis extensively in the past, will be taking on the role of Will, the heir to the family business who is struggling to turn things around. In addition to Gilly and Keeves and Delco Proper, Gerben also appeared in the 2022 QVC+ original movie (yes, the home-shopping channel), Holly & the Hot Chocolate.

Also set to appear on Tires are Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, and Andrew Schulz.

How Many Episodes Are There In Tires?

(Image credit: Shane Gillis)

When Netflix announced that it picked up Tires, the streamer announced that it would consist of six episodes, all of which will be available on May 23. The streamer didn’t say how long each of those episodes would be, but considering it is a comedy show, it’s hard to imagine each chapter being longer than 30 minutes.

Tires Is Based On Shane Gillis’ YouTube Pilot Of The Same Name

(Image credit: NBC)

Tires, which was created and written by Shane Gillis, Steven Gerben, and director John McKeever, is based on a YouTube pilot the trio came up with several years ago. According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter after the series was picked up by Netflix, the Tires pilot concept used to be on Gillis’ official YouTube channel, though it has since been taken down, as pointed out in a 2023 Reddit thread.

Tires Will Most Likely Have A TV-MA Rating

(Image credit: NBC)

If you’ve watched the Tires pilot, Shane Gillis’ other shows, his various standup specials, or appearances on countless podcasts, you know that it is very unlikely that this show is going to have anything less than a TV-MA Rating. Though not as extreme as some of the sexually explicit movies on Netflix , Tires will surely push the limits as to what’s acceptable on the platform. This is for sure going to be something you won’t want to watch with the kids or members of the family who are easily offended.

That being said, we’ll make sure to update the rating once Netflix makes it official ahead of the show’s debut.