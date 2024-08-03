10 Shows Like Evil And How To Watch Them

Evil is coming to an end… not the abstract concept of profound immorality and wickedness, unfortunately, but the TV show, Evil, after four seasons. The series, which originally aired on CBS before becoming exclusively available with a Paramount+ subscription, has followed psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest in-training David Acosta (Mike Coulter), and contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they search for a logical explanation (or way to defeat) things that go bump in the night.

Now that the final season is among us, despite creators Robert and Michelle King’s original plans to keep Evil going longer, we imagine that fans are looking for the next lightly comedic paranormal drama to keep them entertained. Luckily, we have quite a few worthy recommendations for shows like Evil, along with how to summon them into your own home.

The X-Files (1993-2018)

Two FBI agents (played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson) specialize in investigating cases of a highly unusual nature.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: One of the most acclaimed and influential series about paranormal investigation (and all-time best sci-fi TV shows in general) is creator Chris Carter’s The X-Files, which, similar to Evil, involves one protagonist who is more of a skeptic and another who is more open-minded to the idea of strange phenomena.

Fringe (2008-2013)

A series of unexplainable events leads an FBI agent (played by Anna Torv) to seek the expertise of a disgraced scientist (played by John Noble) and his son (played by Joshua Jackson) to make sense of it all.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: It is easy to see why Fringe was compared to The X-Files by many when it first premiered on Fox, but creators J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci’s series also relates to Evil as another series that primarily focuses on a trio teaming up to take on otherworldly phenomena.

Friday The 13th: The Series (1987-1990)

After inheriting an antique store full of cursed items from her late uncle, a woman (played by Louise Robey), her cousin (played by John D. LeMay), and an occult expert (played by Chris Wiggins) are tasked with retrieving the store’s lost items and preventing them from causing harm.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Despite bearing the name of a classic slasher movie, the Emmy-nominated Friday the 13th: The Series has no connection to what goes on at Crystal Lake or Jason Voorhees’ murderous exploits, but serves as a worthy companion to Evil as another story of three people hunting supernatural phenomena.

Preacher (2016-2019)

A criminal-turned-minister (played by Dominic Cooper) his former parter and lover (played by Ruth Negga), and their vampiric friend (played by Joe Gilgun) set out on a bizarre journey to find God… literally.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Based on a DC Vertigo comic book from writer Garth Ennis and late illustrator Steve Dillon, Preacher (which is also available with a Shudder subscription) might be an even closer match for Evil, as one of its three amateur paranormal investigators is also a member of the clergy.

Supernatural (2005-2020)

Two brothers (played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) follow in the footsteps of their parents and travel the country hunting demons, monsters, and other malevolent creatures.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Creator Eric Kripke’s long-running thriller is, perhaps, the ultimate TV show about amateur paranormal investigators, but what especially makes Evil a show like Supernatural is how they are both not afraid to bring out a sense of humor amid the darkness

Stream Supernatural on Netflix.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

A seemingly average high school student (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) discovers that she is part of a long line of people destined to protect the Earth from the likes of vampires, witches, and other oddities.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Of course, before Supernatural premiered on The CW (before the network changed its name from The WB), one of its most popular series was Buffy the Vampire Slayer — another show that deals with various forms of paranormal activity and does so with some cheeky humor thrown in.

Stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu.

SurrealEstate (2021-Present)

A real estate agency doubles as a paranormal investigation team, working to make their clients’ homes more marketable by ridding otherwordly phenomena from their clients’ homes.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Creator George Olsen’s SurrealEstate (one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu) is yet another cheekily funny series about researching and defending against the supernatural, but with a unique twist that the hunters’ day job is selling haunted houses.

Stream SurrealEstate on Hulu.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

After she is betrayed by a smarmy movie producer (played by Eric Lange), an aspiring horror filmmaker (played by Rosa Salazar in one of her best TV shows) enlists the help of a witch (played by Catherine Keener) to help achieve her revenge in 1990s Los Angeles.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: While not quite a show about hunting the paranormal, Nick Antosca and Leonore Zion’s limited series adaptation of Todd Grimson’s novel, Brandy New Cherry Flavor also incorporates some absurd humor into its dazzling, mystical cautionary tale.

Stream Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix.

Outcast (2016-2017)

A young man (played by Almost Famous cast member Patrick Fugit) searches for answers to his lifelong struggles with malevolent spiritual forces.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Demonic possession is a recurring element of Evil and is the main topic behind Outcast — a short-lived Cinemax original series from Walking Dead comic book creator Robert Kirkman, who also created the comic this show is based on.

Midnight Mass (2021)

A disgraced young man (played by Zach Gilford) returns to his childhood home — an isolated island community — where alarming events begin to happen after a new priest (played by Hamish Linklater) arrives.

Why it is a great show for Evil fans to watch: Much like Evil, Catholic faith plays a major role in one of Mike Flanagan’s best TV shows, Midnight Mass — a limited series that is actually a story about vampirism, and one of the most emotionally grasping and hauntingly epic in recent memory.

Stream Midnight Mass on Netflix.

Despite its cancellation, Evil shall live on in spirit, as long as fans continue to stream similarly scary TV shows.