10 Shows Like The Gentlemen And How To Watch Them

One of the most acclaimed and highly watched new Netflix original TV shows has been The Gentlemen. A spin-off of Guy Ritchie's movie of the same name from 2020, it stars Theo James as a British aristocrat who, upon inheriting his family’s estate, discovers it's the site of an enormous, illegal marijuana operation. If you, like many others, have already used your Netflix subscription to binge through all eight episodes but still can’t get enough, we have plenty of other thematically or tonally similar shows on streaming to recommend you below.

Snatch (2017-2018)

The hook: A group of amateur thieves find themselves thrust into London’s criminal underworld after stumbling upon some dangerously valuable loot.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: The Gentlemen is not the only series inspired by one of the best Guy Ritchie movies as his star-studded, quasi-anthology-style 2000 classic, Snatch, was also reimagined into a TV show with a whole new story and cast of characters portrayed the likes of Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint and future Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Lock, Stock... (2000)

The hook: Four good friends constantly finds themselves in over their heads in attempting to stay in good spirits with one of London’s most notorious crime lords.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Snatch was not the first Guy Ritchie movie to inspire a TV show as the filmmaker’s 1998 debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, bred one season of the abbreviated Lock, Stock…, with each episode’s title replacing the "Two Smoking Barrels" with some other Macguffin that gets the new main four into trouble.

Sexy Beast (2024-Present)

The hook: A pair of up-and-coming London criminals (James McArdle and Emun Elliott) are recruited by a powerful gangster for a job that comes with life-changing consequences.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Guy Ritchie is not the only British filmmaker whose own contributions to the crime movie genre have been revived for the small screen as Academy Award nominee Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 feature-length debut inspired Paramount+'s Sexy Beast prequel series from creator Michael Caleo.

Stream Sexy Beast on Paramount+.

Get Shorty (2017-2019)

The hook: A Nevada-based mob enforcer (Chris O’Dowd) moves to Los Angeles in hopes of putting his violent past behind him and branching out into the movie business.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: It is not just British filmmakers whose crime movies have been given the series reboot treatment as an acclaimed, funny reimagining of Elmore Leonard’s Get Shorty premiered (and lasted two seasons) more than two decades after Barry Sonnenfeld brought the novel to the big screen.

Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

The hook: The misadventures of a Southern California family, headed by a ruthless matriarch (Ellen Barkin), who indulge in criminal activity to support their free-wheeling lifestyles.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Not only is TNT’s Animal Kingdom yet another series adaptation of an acclaimed crime movie (writer and director David Michôd’s Oscar-nominated Australian drama from 2010, in particular), it is also, like The Gentlemen, a family story at its core, but one that takes a considerably more earnest approach to its material.

Stream Animal Kingdom on Amazon Prime.

The Brothers Sun (2024)

The hook: A gangster’s (Justin Chien) comfortable life in Taipei is interrupted by the sudden murder of his father, forcing him to return to Los Angeles to look after his mother (Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh) and his younger brother (Sam Song Li) -- the latter of which knows nothing about his true profession.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Fans of comedic crime series involving an unassuming individual thrust into their family’s criminal lifestyle will be happy to know that Netflix dropped another 2024 series in that same vein, The Brothers Sun, which was cancelled after one season despite its vocal fanbase. Still definitely worth the watch, though.

Stream The Brothers Sun on Netflix.

Brassic (2019-Present)

The hook: The story of a disturbed man (co-creator Joe Gilgun) and his misadventures with his friends indulging in petty crimes — a tradition that soon becomes threatened when one (Damien Molony) ponders a possibly better life.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: One of things that is most appealing to fans of The Gentlemen is its hilariously chaotic energy — something it has in common with Brassic, which is another British crime comedy (available in the United States with a Hulu subscription) that also boasts a few similar themes.

Stream Brassic on Hulu.

Stream Brassic on The Roku Channel.

Good Girls (2018-2021)

The hook: Desperate circumstances force a trio of suburban mothers and good friends (Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman) to take extreme risks to support themselves and their families.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Yet another acclaimed comedic series about people turning to crime to make ends meet is the American-based Good Girls — creator Jenna Bans’ hit sitcom which lasted four seasons on NBC, with a trio of A+ actresses leading the charge.

Stream Good Girls on Netflix.

Farzi (2023-Present)

The hook: A well-intentioned man (Shahid Kapoor) and his best friend (Bhuvan Arora) find themselves in trouble with both sides of the law when they attempt to start their own counterfeit money scheme.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Similar to Good Girls, Farzi (which translates to “fakes” in English) is a Hindi-language dark comedy series that involves a counterfeit money operation and, similar to The Gentlemen, it is yet another series that involves people in over their heads in their attempt to cash in on the criminal underworld.

Stream Farzi on Amazon Prime.

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019-Present)

The hook: In an attempt to impress his former girlfriend, a geeky teen (Maximilian Mundt) starts a web-based service selling illicit substances that proves to be more successful (yet equally problematic) than he imagined.

Why it is a TV show worth watching if you like The Gentlemen: Yet another International, Netflix exclusive series that details the struggles of the amateur criminal lifestyle in a humorous fashion is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — a German-based show from creators Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann.

Stream How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) on Netflix.

Fans of The Gentlemen should be in for a criminally good time if they stream any of these shows, and keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule to see which upcoming new series might be of interest.