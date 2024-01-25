How To Watch Sexy Beast And Stream The Movie Prequel TV Show From Anywhere

How To Watch Sexy Beast Online

Watch Sexy Beast: Preview

Long before director Jonathan Glazer made Oscars Best Picture nominated The Zone of Interest, he brought us Sexy Beast. And anybody who has seen the 2000 Britflick starring Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley is unlikely to forget it in a hurry. Now comes a small screen prequel series from streamer Paramount Plus and here we'll explain how you can watch Sexy Beast no matter where you are in the world.

The new show goes back a decade or so before the movie when protagonist Gal Dove (James McArdle) is a small-time safe cracker with only dreams of retiring to that poolside sun lounger on the Costa del Sol. But to make the fantasy a reality, he has little option but to start taking on bigger and more daring heists sent his way by the likes of Stan Higgins (Paul Kaye) and emerging crime kingpin Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer).

And hitting the jackpot only becomes more paramount when he becomes besotted with glamorous adult film star Deedee (Sarah Greene). Mixing crime and pleasure rarely pays, but a few lucrative hits could mean a life of comfort and luxury for Gal and his bride-to-be.

There's just one obstacle... and it goes by the name of Don Logan. A 'loyal dog' he may be, but one with a bark and bite that are just as terrifying as each other.

Indeed, we suspect that many viewers will come solely to see how convincingly Emum Elliott is able to portray the formidable, despicable Don Logan who was played so memorably in the movie by Sir Ben Kingsley. The trailer certainly suggests that the actor who has appeared in the likes of Game of Thrones, The Paradise, Guilt and, most recently, The Gold, has a suitably psychotic glint in his eye.

Ready to delve into the seedy underbelly of London's criminal world in the 1990s? Follow our guide below on how to watch Sexy Beast online from anywhere, with a subscription to Paramount Plus your gateway the world over.

How to watch Sexy Beast online in the US

(Image credit: Paramount)

All eight episodes of this small screen prequel are set to arrive on Paramount Plus on Thursday, January 25.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Sexy Beast without paying a cent thanks to the 1-week long Paramount Plus FREE trial. When that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 for a monthly subscription or $59.99 for a whole year.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Sexy Beast online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Sexy Beast on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Sexy Beast as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Sexy Beast online in the UK

UK TV fans can watch Sexy Beast on Paramount Plus from Thursday, January 25.

Membership to Paramount Plus is priced at £6.99 a month. Or, for the best value, pay £69.90 for a whole year. But not before you take advantage of its 7 days FREE trial, assuming you've never used the streaming service before.

Alternatively, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema, then Paramount Plus membership is included in your package absolutely free. Follow the instructions here to get started.

Not in the UK? Download a VPN and watch your favorite streaming services as if you were back on UK soil.

How to watch Sexy Beast online in Canada

Just like south of the border, Sexy Beast debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus in Canada from Thursday, January 25.

Subscriptions starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Sexy Beast online in Australia

Down Under, Sexy Beast hits Paramount Plus on Thursday, January 25.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial first. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year – that's a chunky 25% saving if you splash out for the annual plan.

Sexy Beast Trailer

Sexy Beast Cast

James McArdle as Gal Dove

Emun Elliott as Don Logan

Tamsin Greig as Cecilia

Stephen Moyer as Teddy Bass

Sarah Greene as Deedee Harrison

Eliza Bennett as Marjorie Kern

John Dagleish as Aitch

Paul Kaye as Stan Higgins

Clea Martin as Ann Marie Dove

Peter Ferdinando as Dominic McGraw

Robbie Gee as Mace Grant

Nicholas Nunn as Freddie McGraw

Lex Shrapnel as Alan 'Two Guns' Graves

Barry Castagnola as Bloco

Stanley Morgan as Tommy Dove

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Sir Stephen Eaton

Sexy Beast Episode Guide

All episodes streaming on Paramount Plus from Thursday, January 25