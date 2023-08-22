10 Shows Like The Summer I Turned Pretty

When thinking about some of the biggest shows right now, The Summer I Turned Pretty instantly comes to mind. Sporting two seasons, with a third one already ordered, the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, based on the book by Jenny Han, follows the story of a teenager (Lola Tung) who's involved in a love triangle between two brothers who happen to both want her (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno).

The series became a major hit for Prime Video when it first premiered and has only gotten bigger with Season 2. But, if you're looking for shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty, there are plenty of great romantic, coming-of-age stories that you can check out now.

(Image credit: Sony)

Dawson's Creek (1998 - 2003)

The first show I think of in this category is Dawson's Creek. The series, named after the titular character, Dawson Leery, follows a group of friends as they journey through their younger years and experience love, heartbreak, love triangles, grief, and so much more.

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons and many great episodes and was created by the same person who made The Vampire Diaries, so you know that it will be full of drama and romance -- perfect for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It was a huge show when it first came out, and is quite honestly, one of the most significant coming-of-age romance shows ever. The Dawson's Creek cast is also insanely talented.

Stream Dawson's Creek on Hulu.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outer Banks (2020 - Present)

Outer Banks is set in North Carolina and mainly follows two groups of teens searching for treasure that could change their lives. But, along the way, romance, betrayal, and more become entangled in their adventures.

This drama is arguably one of the biggest Netflix shows, and with three seasons, there's so much story and adventure to dive into, including the steamy romances. There's plenty here to enjoy for fans of romance like The Summer I Turned Pretty. A fourth season is already ordered, so you should binge the first three to get caught up.

Stream Outer Banks on Netflix.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Love, Victor (2020 - 2022)

Created as a spinoff of the movie Love, Simon, this Hulu series will restore your faith in love. It tells the story of Victor Salazar, a high school student who is struggling with his sexuality and, later, learning to be proud of who he is while falling in love at the same time.

It's one of the sweetest coming-of-age shows because it's all about love, relationships, and so much more. It's perfect for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty because the relationships remind me a lot of Belly and her relationships and how they're just trying to figure out who they are inside.

Stream Love, Victor on Hulu.

Love, Victor 7.7/10 87% Watch at Netflix

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Dickinson (2019 - 2021)

The comedy-drama, Dickinson, is an excellent Apple TV+ series that stars Hailee Steinfeld and tells the story of Emily Dickinson hilariously, following her relationships, her role in society, and more.

Love isn't the focus here. It's certainly in the background compared to everything else in Emily's life. but the series is great for those who want to see a young girl find herself. While different customs and time periods separate her and Belly, there's a solid commonality between these two characters – both want to be understood by their families and accepted as they are.

It's a great show and one I recommend to anyone who wants something new to watch after The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Stream Dickinson on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: The WB/The CW)

One Tree Hill (2003 - 2012)

One Tree Hill is a famous CW show that goes everywhere at some points for the most ridiculous plotlines. Still, the two people we focus on at first are Lucas and Nathan, two sports stars and half-brothers, competing for a spot on their school's basketball team, and the drama from their romances – including dating the other's girlfriends.

This show is just completely out there sometimes with its story in the later seasons, but the first few are perfect for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It captures that drama and romance I'm sure we all secretly crave, just in a more dramatic way.

Stream One Tree Hill on Hulu.

(Image credit: Netflix)

XO Kitty (2023 - Present)

Serving as a spinoff to the Netflix franchise , To All The Boys I've Loved Before, this series, called XO Kitty, follows Kitty in her adventures as she travels across the world to South Korea to see her long-distance boyfriend, but her trip ends up changing her life more than she thought it would.

Unlike many spinoffs, you don't need to have seen To All The Boys to enjoy it. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, the series features an independent young woman on her journey to understand love and grow up, which is beautiful. Plus, you get to see a new country – South Korea. And, Jenny Han wrote both Pretty and To All The Boys, so I think it's a good fit.

Stream XO Kitty on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia (2021 - Present)

Totaling two seasons (so far), Ginny & Georgia follows the titular characters , Ginny and her mother, Georgia, as they travel to a new town with her half-brother to settle down for good. But soon, demons from Georgia's past show up, and Ginny discovers that her mom isn't as perfect as she seems.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment (Image credit: Netflix) If you like Ginny & Georgia, this is what we know so far about Season 3.

Here's another excellent example of a TV series that only partially focuses on love. It's a big part of the show, and we even saw that in Season 2 of the series , but what makes it great is the dynamic between Ginny and her mother. I love watching their scenes together.

For fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, you'll come for the romances and drama; trust me, there is plenty. But, you'll stay for the intriguing plot and the characters that always draw you in. If we're being truthful, you'll want a mom like Georgia by the time you're done with the series.

Stream Ginny & Georgia on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Never Have I Ever (2020 - 2023)

Spanning four seasons, Never Have I Ever was co-created by Mindy Kaling and is loosely based on her childhood, as told through the eyes of Devi, a young, Indian-American girl who wants to change her social status in high school after her father's sudden death.

Never Have I Ever is the perfect show for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. There's romance, drama, hilarious scenes, and a great lead character. While the show only lasted four seasons, it told a complete and compelling story, and we all got to watch Devi grow into a beautiful young woman.

Stream Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

(Image credit: Freeform)

Grown-ish (2018 - Present)

grown-ish is a spinoff of the popular sitcom, black-ish. The series mainly focuses on the children that were featured in Black-ish as they go to college and learn how to become an adult – and all the drama and hilarities that ensue from that.

If we're being honest, I almost enjoy grown-ish more than black-ish because I connect more with the main characters as someone who just graduated from college three years ago. I understand all of the stresses, pain, and everything else – which is why I think it's perfect for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. There's love and romance, but the friendships and sweet moments make this a good pick.

Stream grown-ish on Hulu.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dash & Lily (2020)

Lastly, we have Dash & Lily, based on Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. This one-season gem follows two teenagers who get to know each other by writing in a notebook hidden around New York City during Christmas time, while also leaving each other little dares -- and soon, a romance begins to bloom.

I have a special place in my heart for this series. It's only one season, but I watched it when all of us were at home during the pandemic, and this series gives me such homey vibes. It's the same feeling I get when I watch Pretty. It's a sweet love story, so I think it's the perfect show to check out – and you can watch it in a day.

Stream Dash & Lily on Netflix.

There are so many great TV shows you should check out once you finish up The Summer I Turned Pretty. I'm about to go and binge-watch them again just for fun. I need my romance fix for the next couple of months.